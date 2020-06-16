How Daman-Diu & Dadra-Nagar Haveli Succesfully Handled COVID Crisis? Details Here

While the entire nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic, small Union Territories like Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been doing their own bit to keep their regions out of danger. The tiny UTs which have a combined population of 8 lakh people could have been drastically hit if the administration had not reigned in control of the region.

Owing to success of the local government and the administration, the total combined number of Coronavirus cases reported from the regions stands at 36 out of which 5 people have already been cured. This despite being located between two severely-hit states like Maharashtra and Gujarat and serving as popular tourist destinations for the two.

The administration in the two UTs has tested 23,023 samples to date which is a whopping number compared to the total population. The two UTs had shut down all educational institutions on March 19 even before the country stepped into a complete lockdown on March 23. Intra-state transport was put on hold after the lockdown announcement and the UTs sprung into action by conducting door-to-door survey and screenings with the help of 400 teams comprising of personnel from the Health and Education Department.

As per the administration, food helplines have been actively providing food to the needy and about 6,000 meals have been delivered apart from dry ration kits. The administration has also adopted the 4S strategy of sanitization and disinfection, screening and surveillance, social distancing, and strengthening of hospitals.

The two UTs have also been manufacturing and producing their own PPE kits with a total of 30,000 PPE kits, 30,000 N-95 masks and 1 lakh 3 ply and other masks on a daily basis. The UTs have also ensured the safe return of approximately 40,000 workers from other states to their homes in different states through 21 Shramik Special trains.

(With ANI inputs; Representative Image)