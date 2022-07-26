July 4 1999 was probably one of the most eventful 4th of July in the history of American diplomacy. It was the day when the then US President Bill Clinton engaged in a sensitive, high-wire act with none other than the then PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. At that time, Islamabad was engaged in a full-fledged war with India over the long-disputed territory of Kashmir. The war later came to be known as the Kargil War.

The Clinton-Sharif meeting, which was held in Washington, did not go in vain. The American intervention did nudge the already-weakened Pakistani troops into withdrawing from Indian territories, which they had illegally entered two months earlier, thus ending the war. However, it also proved to be a cornerstone for America’s relationship with both India and Pakistan.

Why did the US interfere?

The risks of the Kargil War were profound for Washington. Before the conflict, the US was preoccupied with the non-proliferation of South Asia. However, as the dispute turned violent, it feared the involvement of a nuclear arsenal by India (Just a year ago, India had tested five nuclear bombs in Pokhran as part of its second round of nuclear tests.) In addendum, it also speculated foreign intervention- Israel and Russia on India’s side and China and Arab states on Pakistan’s side. It was something that could have triggered a world war-like situation and US could not afford it.

In the spring of 1999, Pakistani troops sought to gain a strategic advantage in the northern front of the LOC in a remote part of the Himalayas called Kargil. India defended its territories by launching military attacks on the intruders. But, Islamabad never admitted to it and instead blamed the war on India.

But the usually-soft White House was firm on its stance that Pakistan was culpable for the war. Pentagon had determined that it was the Pakistani military that had deliberately violated the Line of Control near Kargil. It was the first time that the US was publicly and blatantly siding with India.

As the Kargil War commenced, American officials began meeting regularly with the Pakistani and Indian ambassadors. Then-Secretary Madeleine Albright called Sharif and Jaswant Singh, while General Antony Zinni, commander-in-chief of CENTCOM, spoke with Musharraf. While they blamed Pakistani troops for breaching India’s security and asked them to retreat, the US officials asked India to observe restrain in a bid to avoid the war getting broader.

In late June 1999, Bill Clinton sent missives to the then Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers-Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif, calling for a summit in Washington. But, he declined the invite asserting that New Delhi didn’t want any foreign intervention. POTUS then turned to Sharif who flew to the American capital for the July 4 summit.

How did Kargil War shape US relations with India and Pakistan?

At the meeting, Sharif not only refused to fulfil conditions put forward by the White House but also put forth his own proposal. The Premier said that he would pull back his troops from Kargil if India committed to settling Kashmir within a specific time frame. ‘If I were the Indian prime minister,’ Clinton shot back, ‘I’d never do that.’

Despite withdrawing from Kargil soon after they met, Pakistan lost the goodwill of America as well as the rest of the world. In contrast, US-India relations took a 360. Kargil War paved way for President Bill Clinton’s visit to New Delhi (No US President had visited India for nearly two decades at that time). His two successors followed in his steps and visited India. Additionally, the security dialogue between Washington and New Delhi also deepened and strengthened enormously. The gruesome war, conclusively, bolstered diplomatic ties between the world’s two largest democracies in a way that continues to date.

(Image: AP/PTI)