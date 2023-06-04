How Did The Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Happen? This Is What We Know So Far

The recent triple train accident in Balasore, Odisha, has left a devastating impact, resulting in the loss of 275 lives and leaving hundreds injured. Considered one of the deadliest train accidents in India's history, the incident has raised questions about the safety measures and factors leading to such disasters. Here's what we know so far about how the accident happened.

Location of the accident

The accident occurred a little before Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district, approximately 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. The area falls under the Kharagpur railway division of the South Eastern Railway.

According to the officials, the crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday (June 2) near the Bahanaga Bazar station.

What went wrong?

Hinting towards an issue in signalling, Jaya Varma Sinha, the Member of Operation and Business Development of Railway Board, revealed that the preliminary findings have revealed that there has been some issue with the signalling. "We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only Coromandal Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h," she said.

"We only have preliminary information as of now. As of now we can't speak anything in detail. This investigation suggests a signalling issue. Station trains were on loop. It was not a case of overspeeding," the Railway Board informed.

Denying the fact that the installattion of Kavach could have averted the accident, the member of Railway Board asserted, "Kavach could not have prevented the incident. Otherwise, Kavach is an excellent anti-collision device. Electronic interlocking is a computer logic these computerised systems ensure a fail-safe movement with complex logic. There is no issue with electronic interlocking. There was some kind of signalling interference. Whether it was manual accidental or weather maintenance related, can only be declared after the investigation."

#LIVE | Kavach could not have prevented the incident. Otherwise, Kavach is an excellent anti-collision device. Electronic interlocking is a computer logic these computerised systems ensure a fail-safe movement with complex logic. There is no issue with electronic interlocking.…

Culprits identified?

Stating that the culprits behind the tragic incident have been identified, the Railway Board informed, "Those who are responsible have been identified. We will share the details only after the Commissioner of Railway safety report."

#LIVE | 'Those who are responsible have been identified. We will share the details only after the Commissioner of Railway safety report', says Railway Board. #OdishaTrainAccident #OdishaTrainCrash



Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/EPEsRrPKKK — Republic (@republic) June 4, 2023

What happened?

Speaking about the tracks, there is the Up Main Line (towards Chennai), the Down Main Line (towards Howrah), and two loop lines on the two sides. As the Coromandel Express approached, the loop line was occupied by a goods train going in the same Up direction. According to the Railway board, the goods train carrying iron ores did not get derailed. The maximum damage of the impact was on Coromandel Express. The derailed bogies of Coromandel Express came on the down line, and hit the last two bogies of Yashwantpur Express which was crossing at the speed of 126 km/h from down line.

According to PTI, sources citing the preliminary investigation revealed that the tragic incident occurred when the Coromandel Express, originating from Shalimar station in Howrah, mistakenly entered the loop line instead of the main line, colliding with a parked goods train just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station.

Notably, loop lines are constructed within station areas to facilitate the movement of trains and streamline operations. In this case, the loop line was occupied by the goods train travelling in the same direction as the Coromandel Express. According to the report, the Coromandel Express was meant to pass the goods train on the main line but deviated onto the loop line instead.

What led to the accident?

Locomotive drivers primarily rely on signals rather than visual observations, particularly in low-light conditions. As per the initial finding, the signal intended for the up main line for train number 12841 (Coromandel Express) was given and subsequently withdrawn. However, the train mistakenly entered the up loop line instead, colliding with the goods train that was parked on the loop line, resulting in derailment.

The signal "was given and taken off for the up main line for train number 12841 (Coromandel) but the train entered the up loop line and dashed with the goods train which was on the loop line and derailed... In the meantime, (train number) 12864 (Howrah Superfast) passed through the down main line and two coaches of it derailed and capsized," the report said, PTI reported.

Railway releases helpline number

Releasing a helpline number, the Member of Operation and Business Development of Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, said, "Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call centre number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses."

Railway Minister alleges change in electronic interlocking settings

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday alleged that the accident occurred due to a change in the electronic interlocking settings. "We have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," the Minister said.

What is EI-- an alleged reason for Odisha train tragedy?

Notably, the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system is microprocessor-based interlocking equipment to read the yard and panel inputs; it ensures safety and flexibility in train operations. In simpler terms, an electronic interlocking (EI) system can be defined as a system to prevent conflicting train movements and eliminate human errors as far as possible.

Could Kavach have prevented the tragedy?

Speaking on the buzz around the Kavach anti-collision system, Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said that it would not have prevented the tragedy. The Kavach system has been extremely successful, she said and although the Railway officials are proud of the indigenously built system, the reaction time would have been not enough for the train to slow down before the collision.

The (Coromandel) train was moving at 130 km/hr, and the braking distance was about 600 meters. The reaction time was very short," Sinha said during a press conference. Since the route of the train did not have Kavach protection, she said that, "Physically putting these devices (on the tracks) will take some time. We need some time. Every single locomotive (8,000 at the time) has to be equipped to read the signals."

What did the pilot of the say after the crash?

Jaya Varma Sinha said that she spoke to the driver who revealed that he received a green signal to proceed at the permitted speed (upto 130 km per hour) on the main line where the crash happened. The driver is currently admitted to the hospital and is in a serious condition. The official said that she also spoke to the TT of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express who recalled hearing a loud crash and later two of the coaches derailed.