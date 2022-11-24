How Do You Unintentionally Tweet?: Maj Gaurav Arya Schools Richa Chadha For Insulting Army

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) on Thursday slammed Bollywood actor Richa Chadha after her amiss comment on the Galwan Valley Clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers were martyred. He stated that it was a publicity stunt otherwise she would have been "another starlet from Bollywood who nobody knows."

"This lady had made comment. When the pressure got too much, she shut her mouth and then she got scared and deleted the tweet. Then, there was an apology in which there was a whole victim card throwing trick of her," Major Arya said, adding that he had never seen a successful Bollywood personality insult the forces because they are busy with their "work".

He asked Richa Chadha what does she means by the tweet on Galwan. "In all probability, this is something that many people from the film industry resort to. I'm not saying all. They say something to achieve publicity. I didn't know Richa Chadha but I now know her name. I think this is what this lady wanted to achieve."

On the Indian Army's Galwan bravery, Major Arya said, "In modern-day warfare, this is reminiscent of some of the highest levels of gallantry and the highest level of sacrifice practised by the Indian Army."

Chadha on Wednesday had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to perform orders like taking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Galwan says hi". However, she issued an apology after receiving widespread criticism expressing that her words were "unintentional".

'How do you unintentionally tweet? She is lying,' Major Arya on Richa Chadha's apology

Major Gaurav Arya said that Chadha's apology about her words being unintentional is a lie. He claimed that the actor did it to get recognition.

"How do you unintentionally tweet? Is she a child? She is lying. Now she is uncomfortable. People have screenshots and the tweet has gone massively viral. By insulting his own Army and insulting the sacrifice of the martyr of Galwan has got pretty much want she wanted. She has got fame. She wanted to be recognised her name because otherwise, she is going to be another starlet from Bollywood who nobody knows," Major Arya said.

Moreover, he said, "If you are not a good Indian, it does not matter how good of an actor or actress you are. I will judge you by the way you treat your Army and your own country. The Army is a low-hanging fruit because they never respond. This is what they take advantage of."