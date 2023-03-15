How Drones With Thermal Cam Are Helping Track Jumbos, Curb Human Animal Conflict In Odisha

The Odisha Forest Department has deployed thermal drone cameras in the Keonjhar district's elephant depredation-affected areas to monitor nocturnal movement of pachyderm (a type of animal with a very thick skin), in an effort to reduce catastrophic incidents involving people and animals.

According to DFO, Keonjhar Wildlife Division Dhanraj Dhamdhere, drones equipped with thermal cameras have proven to be a very useful tool for the forest service at night, like a third eye.

“Drones with thermal cameras have proved very beneficial during the night as a third eye of the forest department. The thermal cameras help us know their (elephant) location, movement, behavior and what they are eating,” said Dhanraj Dhamdhere, DFO, Keonjhar wildlife division.

Dr. Samrat Gouda, the Simlipal Tiger Reserve's deputy director, noted a comparison between the number of conflicts this year and last year between people and elephants in the forest, stating that “due to drone technology compared to last year, conflicts between people and elephants in the forest have decreased. As a result, emergency measures can be taken inside the forest, such as fires and catching poachers.”

Keonjhar district home to 50 elephants

It is pertinent to note that, the mineral-rich Keonjhar district with vast expanse of dense forest often witnesses man-elephant conflicts with both humans and elephants losing their lives. The district is home to 50 elephants according to the last census.

How is a normal camera different from a thermal cam?

Drone with a normal camera receives light signals, which creates images. On the other hand, a thermal camera picks up the difference in temperature whenever there is movement of a living species.

The drones are also being used to drive the herd away from a potential danger area. The drones fitted with thermal sensing cameras have been deployed in forest areas which are vulnerable to intrusion of wild elephants.

At a time when its difficult to prevent the acts of straying of wild elephants during night hours the thermal drone has emerged as an effective tool.

The staggering numbers

Notably, man-elephant conflict, according to a state minister cited by PTI has claimed 925 lives and attacks by pachyderms caused permanent disability in 212 people in the state between 2012 and 2022.

The minister noted that the state had 1,976 elephants according to the 2017 census, and that whereas 80 people died in man-elephant contacts in 2012–13, that number rose to 105 in 2017–18, 139 in 2020–21, and 112 in 2021–22.

The state government has however made a provision of Rs 4 lakh as compensation to family members of people getting killed by jumbos.