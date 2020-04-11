Is Hydroxychloroquine Or Plasma Therapy Effective In Treating COVID-19? Dr Panda Answers

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill with most of the countries either imposing a complete lockdown or restricting movement to contain the spread of the virus. With over 1,710,798 cases and 103,512 deaths globally, the search for a vaccine or a cure still continues. However, there have been talks of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) being a game-changer as several countries have endorsed its usage including the United States of America to which India recently exported the drug after lifting its ban on the export.

Is Hydoxychloroquine effective?

Notable Cardiac Surgeon Dr Ramakant Panda in an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic World on Saturday shed light on the usage of Hydroxychloroquine and its efficiency to combat Coronavirus. Dr Panda stated that at present, HCQ is being used on a trial basis and there is no strong evidence that it can combat the virus. He informed that the drug is being given to two specific groups of people who are the most prone to COVID-19.

Speaking to Republic World, Dr Panda said, "This particular medicine is being given on a mere experimental basis rather than based on a strong ground of evidence. So that is a reason we do not know whether it is effective when a person has contracted the disease. It is currently recommended for people who are at a high risk of contracting the virus. i.e. basically two groups: 1. Healthcare workers 2. Families of those looking after a COVID patient."

Furthermore, he added, "We also need to realise that we are giving to only those who do not show symptoms of the virus (asymptomatic). So we do not know if it is effective. It could be toxic also. As a cardio surgeon, I strongly recommend any heart patient shouldn't take it just blindly without consulting a doctor otherwise it can cause serious problem including stopping the heart. That is the reason why it is not blindly recommended for anyone who has even contracted the virus."

Plasma Therapy: A potential treatment?

Dr Panda also reflected upon 'Plasma Therapy' being used as a potential treatment for those who have contracted the virus. Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gave a green light for the trial of Plasma Therapy to the state of Kerala. Speaking about Plasma Therapy, Dr Panda said, "Plasma Therapy is basically taking out component of blood from patients who have recovered from Coronavirus. When you contract any infection, the body fights back by producing certain antibodies - neutralising the effect of the virus. There are several types of antibodies and hence there need to be tested to identify the type."

"In some virus infections, Plasma Therapy has been found to be effective and in some cases, it is not. Like Ebola, we did not find it effective in Ebola. We also need to find out when it is effective whether in early stages or when mild symptoms are witnessed. This can only be answered with the trial. Hopefully, in the next one or two months we should be able to get an answer," he added.

At present, there 6,565 active Coronavirus cases in the country with 239 deaths reported. While Odisha, Rajasthan and Punjab have already extended the existing lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce a nationwide extension of the existing lockdown till April 14 shortly. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing about the extension of the lockdown.