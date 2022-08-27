How Fast Will Noida Supertech Twin Towers Come Down? Demolition Firm's MD Spills the beans

Preparations are all in place for the demolition of the Noida Supertech Twin Towers on Sunday, August 28. A day before the planned demolition, Republic TV spoke to Joe Brinkmann, MD of Jet Demolitions - the firm overseeing the entire process - to learn all details, including safety precautions being taken.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa's Jet Demolitions for the job that involves razing two high-rise structures in a manner that other buildings, barely nine-metre away, do not get affected.

Speaking to Republic on Saturday, Brinkmann shed light on the process of what will be India's biggest controlled demolition this decade.

"Evacuation will start at 7:00 am on Sunday, which is the biggest issue. I think there are over 5,000 people to be cleared out. We'll do our final checks and at 2:30 pm when it's confirmed that the exclusion zone has been cleared, we'll fire the blast," Brinkmann told Republic.

Talking about the precautions in place, the Jet Demolitions MD said, "We have to double-check everything. There are 500 policemen who will make sure that everyone's out. The residents living nearby have been involved in the process and we're doing our best to make sure no structural damage takes place to any building around us."

Explaining the demolition process, Brinkmann said, "The explosions will fire for about 7 seconds and it will take another 4-5 seconds to bring them down, so both the towers will be down in 12 seconds. We have drilled 9642 holes and those have been charged with explosives. About 3.5 tonnes of explosive has been used for the demolition."

Giving credit to the local administration, Brinkmann added, "Noida Administration has been in charge of the process. They have synchronised everything between residents and other agencies. They have put a very big effort."

Other precautions in place

While residents will be evacuated by 7:30 in the morning, vehicles will be also removed and parked at safer places. Residents will be allowed only after 4 PM, that too with permission.

The exclusion zone will include an area of 450-500 metres in front of the twin towers overseeing a road and a city park. On the other sides of the towers, the exclusion zone will be 250 metres.

As the razing of the Apex and Ceyane towers is expected to leave a whopping 35,000 cubic metres of debris, majorly in the basement of the towers, it is also expected to cause huge dust clouds which can cause problems.