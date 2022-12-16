How Has India's Leadership & Stand Towards China Changed? Tibetan Prez-in-exile Answers

Days after troops of India and China clashed in Tawang, the democratically-elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration Sikyong Penpa Tsering spoke to Republic on Friday. Urging China to relook at its policies towards India, Sikyong Tsering noted that the status quo was not in favour of either of the countries.

"Even after two visits by President (of China) Xi to India and two visits by PM Modi to China, things have taken a different turn. Instead of improving, it has been deteriorating. These are the two most powerful nations in Asia and both are nuclear powers if it escalates beyond a certain point, there will be a lot of concerns both for the people of China and India," he said.

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

'One side of the Chinese brain is missing...'

The Tibetan President-in-exile further said, "As we always say, one part of the Chinese brain is missing- the common sense part of the brain, so if common sense prevails in the mind of Chinese leadership then they will understand that unprovoked collusion does not help in building a relationship with India, which is very necessary. When people talk about the Asian century and all that, if there's no cooperation and collaboration among Asian countries for the mutual benefit then it is not going to work."

The democratically-elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration slamming China highlighted how India traditionally has been a peaceful country and has chosen 'defensive over offensive' as its position.

In another reminder to China, he said, "India's position in the last few years has strengthened because from 2010, the country has refused to reiterate statements like 'Tibet being part of PRC' or 'One-China policy'. If India follows the One-China policy, then China will also have to follow 'One-India' policy. So these are strong gestures, and until there is total disengagement from all the sectors where the Chinese have intruded, the Indian government is very firm on its stand that there will be no normalization of things."