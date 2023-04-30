How Has Mann Ki Baat Changed Farmers' Lives? Sarpanch Of Jammu's Trewa States Facts

The Prime Minister addressed the nation in the 100th episode of the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat today (April 30). The screening and public broadcast of the 100th episode were organised on a grand scale across India and abroad. The episode was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters and the BJP targeted 4 lakh venues across the country where the program could be listened to by the people. Research studies have also come out recently about the huge popularity of PM Modi’s radio show and how it has been able to bring change on the ground.

On the same lines, Sarpanch of Jammu's Trewa, Balbir Kaur, spoke exclusively to Republic TV about the role of Mann Ki Baat in changing the lives of the farmers in Jammu.

“Our responsibility increases further after the appreciation from the Prime Minister. It was important to maintain the trust of the Prime Minister. We have been working day and night for the farmers since the day of the appreciation in the Mann Ki Baat program. We have also worked for creating awareness about the harmful effects of stubble burning. This positively resulted in the income of the farmers because it reduced their labor cost by about 50 percent. The stubborn problem has thus been solved. The wheat is now reaching the farmer’s house and they are happy. PM Minister Narendra Modi, LG Manoj Sinha, the local Agriculture Commissioner took the initiative in the agriculture sector and thus people are also thanking them. These efforts came together because of the Mann Ki Baat program,” he said.

Reservation for women

She also mentioned about the reservation for women at the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), “Women were never given reservation in the PRI. I became the Sarpanch for the first time after reservation was allowed for women. We have got 33 per cent reservation, which has now been increased to 50 per cent. This is how our lives have changed. These are our achievements.”

According to recent research done by the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), Axis My India, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about the impact of the program, Amit Kapoor, Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, said Mann Ki Baat has been able to bring change on the ground.

"When I talk about Betul in Madhya Pradesh, people were not ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine until PM Modi spoke about it during one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat. Following that within a short period, the whole village took the vaccine. We have seen how a lady in Ranchi changed the notion of toilets. We saw how water purification helped in Goa."