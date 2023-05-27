Fondly called ‘Dada’ by his brothers-in-arms, Havildar Hangpan Dada was a native of Arunachal Pradesh’s Borduria village. Dada joined the Indian Army on October 28, 1997, serving in the 3rd Battalion (Special Forces) of the Parachute Regiment. In 2016, Havildar Dada volunteered to serve in Kashmir under the 35th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles. It was during this deployment that Havildar Hangpan Dada reaffirmed the motto of the Rashtriya Rifles ‘Courage and Valour’ through a display of undaunting spirit and nerves of steel in the face of the enemy. Engaging the armed Pakistani intruders in a close-quarter firefight and hand-to-hand combat, Havildar Hangpan Dada posthumously earned India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra.

Hav Hangpan Dada engaged the terrorists head-on at 13000 ft & charged at the spot where terrorists were held up, killing two terrorists on the spot & later the third one after a hand-to-hand scuffle. Displayed raw courage & conspicuous gallantry.

Indian Army’s counter-insurgency force Rashtriya Rifles is constantly engaged in ensuring the security and integrity of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based terrorists are known to utilise the modus operandi of infiltrating across the Line of Control (LOC) following winter months. Therefore, the Indian Army maintains a constant vigil at the LoC to thwart any infiltration bid. This was the case in May 2016.

Witness to Courage: The Shamshabari Ranges

Posted with the Kilo Force of the Rashtriya Rifles, Havildar Hangpan Dada’s unit- 35 RR was given the responsibility of maintaining the security of Kupwara’s Naugam sector. Troops in the unit were tasked with manning the Shamshabari range, a known infiltration route used by terrorists from Pakistan. The unit’s Area of Operation (AOR) stretched across rugged mountainous terrain with extreme weather conditions.

On May 26, 2016, troops at the 'Meera' post of the unit alerted the Company Commander Major K Amritha Raj of suspicious movement. Major Raj immediately put the unit on high alert. Manning the 'Sabu' 2000 meters below the ridge line was Havildar Hangpan Dada with a few other soldiers. Upon receiving the high alert, Hav Hangpan Dada gathered his troops and laid an ambush to neutralise the intruders. The Army posts uphill the intruders engaged the terrorists through a volley of fire pushing them further downhill towards Havildar Dada’s ambush. However, Dada’s troops were spotted by the terrorists who opened fire from their automatic weapons.

Realising the gravity of the situation and the danger to the men under his command, Havildar Dada leapt from cover and charged at the terrorists up the slope. He swiftly eliminated two intruders. Pursuing two more intruders trying to get away in different directions, Havildar Hangpan Dada was targeted with a burst of fire by the enemy. However, Havildar Dada managed to dodge the oncoming fire and crept towards a large boulder behind which a terrorist had taken cover. In the ensuing melee combat, Havildar Dada smashed the intruder with the butt of his rifle and snapped his neck. However, the fourth terrorist spotted Havildar Dada and shot at him. The enemy bullet ripped through Dada’s neck.

Image: Republic (Hav Hangpan Dada with his wife Chasen Lowang Dada)

Despite receiving grievous bullet wounds, Havildar Dada pinned the intruder down with bursts of fire and severely injured him. However, Havildar Dada’s injuries proved fatal and the undaunting soldier was immortalised. The fourth terrorist was later neutralised by troops following Dada. For his actions in the operation, including the elimination of three terrorists single-handedly and injuring the fourth before falling in the line of duty, Havildar Hangpan Dada was awarded the Ashoka Chakra. Havildar Hangpan Dada is survived by his wife, Chasen Lowang Dada, son Senwang and daughter Roukhin.