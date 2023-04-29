Meet The IAF Pilot Who Pulled Off Daring Sudan Rescue Mission Using Night Vision Goggles

Despite the airstrip in Sudan’s Wadi Seidna having no navigational approach, aids or fuel, and landing lights which are required to guide an aircraft landing at night, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Garud Commandos carried out a daring, overnight operation to air-lift stranded 121 people from strife-torn Sudan.

On the intervening night of April 27 and April 28, the Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Seidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum in Sudan, the IAF said in a statement.

Meet the man behind the mission

The Lockheed Martin-built C-130J is called the ‘Super Hercules,’ not without reason. According to Defence sources, Group Captain Ravi Nanda is the captain of the Indian Air Force C-130J Special Ops aircraft which carried out the daring operation to rescue 121 Indian nationals from a small airstrip in Wadi Seidna near Khartoum in Sudan during the ongoing conflict there.

Nanda led the mission to fly into the epicentre of the conflict zone of Kabul to insert a ‘Specialised Government Team’ for facilitating the swift evacuation of the Indian diaspora under imminent threat to their lives. A high level of unpredictability and danger existed due to a lack of intelligence at the target airfield. Nanda was awarded a gallantry medal for rescuing Indians from Afghanistan in August 2021 as part of Operation Devi Shakti. The IAF aircraft fly with a team of Garud Special Forces on all such missions

How Garud commandos and IAF officials pull off daring overnight rescue operation

In what can be called an incredible feat, pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft flew into the darkness with no landing lights on the airstrip using their night vision goggles. The aircrew used their Electro-Optical/Infra-Red sensors to ensure that the runway was free from any obstructions and that no inimical forces were in the vicinity as the airstrip in question had no facilities to facilitate the rescue mission.

Upon landing, the aircraft engines were kept running while eight IAF Garud commandos secured the passengers and their luggage into the aircraft. As with the landing, the take-off from the unlit runaway was also carried out using NVGs. The convoy was led by the Indian Defence Attaché, who was in continuous touch with IAF authorities all along, till they reached the airstrip at Wadi Seidna

This approximately two-and-a-half hour operation between Wadi Sayyidna and Jeddah will go down on the annals of IAF history for its sheer audacity and flawless execution-akin to that carried out in Kabul.

Operation Kaveri

Meanwhile, under ‘Operation Kaveri’ on Friday, the Indian Air Force C-130J flight, 12th batch, took off from conflict-torn Sudan with 135 passengers on-board for Jeddah.

On Friday, Mos MEA V Muraleedharan informed that so far, 2,100 Indians have arrived in Jeddah, as part of ‘Operation Kaveri’.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said INS Sumedha, which is stationed at Port Sudan, had also left the crisis-hit country with 300 passengers onboard, for Jeddah.

Bloodshed War in Sudan

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence. Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country.