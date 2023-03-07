How India Plans To Guard Its Airspace Against Chinese Spy Balloons

Days after the Biden authorities shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon over its skies, the Indian defence forces are now holding talks in order to prepare for the standard operating procedures to deal with such a situation in the coming future. The development came after the Indian forces witnessed a similar situation over a year ago when a mysterious flying object was seen in the skies over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"The discussions on the issue are continuing in the defence forces and more details are emerging. It is now becoming clear that such balloons may be having a steering mechanism and can be stabilised over the area of interest of the owner," defence officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to the reports, discussions are going on to create a mechanism on how to deal with such suspected spy balloons in the future and what type of weapons can be used to target and bring them down. The defence officials are also preparing a presentation explaining the planned responses to get the final approval from the central government.

Action plan for suspected spy balloons

In efforts to create an action plan against the suspected spy balloons, the forces are discussing the use of the existing radar network to detect such mysterious objects over or near any point in the country. Apart from this, international laws related to such flying objects which are operating at above 60,000 feet are also being studied by the Indian defence forces.

Mysterious ‘balloon-type’ object over Indian territory

Soon after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over American skies, Indian defence officials revealed that a balloon-type white object was seen over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands a year ago in 2022. It was further informed that high-resolution pictures of the object were also taken from the ground.

However, it is important to note that the intent or the origin of the mysterious object is yet not known and no action was taken against it despite the fact that it was present over the Indian territory for three to four days before drifting away. Notably, it is also not clear whether the balloon belonged to China or Myanmar. It was also speculated that the balloon might have come over India from Pakistan with the effect of winds.