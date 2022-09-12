How India Under PM Modi Has Witnessed Revival Of Dwindling Tiger, Lion Population

After the success of ‘Project Tiger’, the central government is on its way to reviving the population of Cheetah in India, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Cheetah Reintroduction Project on his birthday on September 17. Significantly, the Cheetahs brought from Namibia will be released at the Kuno-Palpur park in Sheopur district 70 years after they were declared as extinct in India. This is the first ever inter-continental project globally, where a large carnivore like Cheetah will be transported to a different nation.

Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav who surveyed the park with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "This is the first of its kind project in the world where wild cheetahs are being re-introduced. The project will go on for five years. PM Modi would grace the occasion of re-introduction and we are very thankful to Prime Minister for accepting our invitation."

Success in increasing the population of Tiger, Lion

India achieved the target of doubling the Tiger population in 2018, four years ahead of the target set for 2022. India is home to 70% of the global Tiger population. Accordingly, the Tiger census 2018 says that the country has 2,967 Tigers. The budgetary allocation for Tiger conservation efforts has been increased to Rs 300 Crore in 2022 from Rs 185 Crore in 2014. Further, the 14 Tiger reserves in India have bagged Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CA / TS) Accreditation.

India has also gained success in Increasing the Lion population. In the past couple of years, the number of Asiatic Lions in Gujarat’s Gir forest and Saurashtra has increased - from 2015 to 2020 the number of Lions in the area has surged from 523 to 674. In order to protect the King of the Jungle, the forest department has done tree plantation in the coastal areas in order to provide a similar habitat as in Gujarat’s Gir region.

On August 15, 2014, PM Modi launched ‘Project Lion’ to identify sites in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to relocate Lions in those regions.

Image: PTI