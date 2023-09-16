How Indian Army Is Targeting Terrorists, Their Hideouts In Kashmir | Drone Footage Reveals

On the day the nation gave a teary-eyed farewell to three of its bravehearts who were martyred fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces on Friday, September 15, assured that 2-3 terrorists holed up in a cave in Anantnag would be neutralised soon. Republic TV accessed exclusive drone footage, in which the Indian Army using advanced weapons can be seen in an encounter with terrorists.

The forces are reportedly using new-generation weapons and devices, including strike-capable Heron drones, in the mission. As per the visuals in the footage, at least two terrorists are believed to be holed up in the cave. Drone footage reveals the terrorists hiding in a natural cave in the mountains of Gadole forests in the Kokarnag area of Anantnag. A terrorist can also be seen trying to escape the scene after a blast is heard in the forest area where is holed up. The ADGP Kashmir said, “Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid “Ambush Hypothesis”. It is a specific input-based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised.

As the gunfight entered its third day, security forces fired mortar shells towards the forest area on the mountainous terrain. Drones were pressed into service for aerial surveillance. "The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding based on drone surveillance," the officials said. The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, 19 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

#KokernagEncounterUpdate: Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid “ Ambush Hypothesis”. It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised: ADGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 15, 2023

Nations bid farewell to Col Manpreet Singh

On September 15, Mohali witnessed a heart-wrenching homecoming that brought tears to the eyes of everyone who gathered to bid farewell to their beloved son, brother, and friend—Colonel Manpreet Singh. His mortal remains, draped in the solemn Tricolour, arrived at his Mohali residence, marking the end of a heroic journey and the beginning of a solemn farewell.

Amid the sea of mourners, a poignant moment unfolded when Colonel Singh's sister gently placed a Rakhi on the coffin—an unfulfilled promise, a sacred thread that would never be tied around her brother's wrist upon his return.

The most heart-rending sight was that of Manpreet's young son, a six-year-old boy, dressed in a miniature soldier uniform. With a solemn salute, he paid tribute to his father, who had returned home one final time, wrapped in the Tiranga, the flag he had served with unwavering dedication. Although Kabir, the young son, might be too young to fully grasp the concept of death, his gesture spoke volumes about the profound sacrifice his father had made for the nation.