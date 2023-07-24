How Indian Navy’s 'WESEE' Is Boosting Aatmanirbharta And Empowering Combat Management

In the realm of India's naval defence, the Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) has emerged as a stalwart force, driving Combat Systems Integration across a diverse range of naval platforms. Established in 1978, WESEE's role has been pivotal in integrating a wide array of weapons and electronic systems into naval vessels, submarines, aircraft, and aircraft carriers, making it a cornerstone of the Navy's pursuit of self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence technology.

In a rapidly changing global defence landscape, reliance on foreign nations for integrating weapons and systems into naval platforms poses risks. According to Indian Navy’s Commodore Dushyant Singh, sharing sensitive data about national assets can compromise strategic sovereignty and security. Recognising this concern, WESEE plays a vital role in ensuring the seamless integration of indigenous systems, safeguarding India's interests, and maintaining self-reliance. By empowering naval officers to make informed decisions based on integrated inputs, WESEE strengthens India's strategic position and national security.

Combat Management System: Empowering Naval Officers

At the heart of the Indian Navy’s operations, WESEE's Combat Management System (CMS) is a critical component. It seamlessly integrates sensors like radars, sonars, EW systems, and AIS with weapons such as guns, missiles, torpedoes, and rockets. The CMS empowers naval officers by providing integrated inputs for making critical decisions during missions. Evolving from CAIO systems to Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) high-performance hardware, the CMS ensures strategic independence and reliability, enhancing the Navy's operational efficiency.

Furthermore, cyber and national security experts like Captain (Retd) SB Tyagi label cybersecurity paramount in the digital age. WESEE actively addresses emerging challenges by developing security suites and solutions for systems used by the Indian Armed Forces. As part of WESEE’s efforts, a state-of-the-art Quantum Communications Lab was also established in 2020. WESEE’s groundbreaking solutions include the first-ever Quantum Safe Algorithm, developed the same year after the lab’s establishment, and the Linkryptor custom hardware for secure Tactical Communication, and a Cross Domain Solution enabling secure information exchange between networks of different trust levels.

Milestones and achievements in Naval Systems Integration

WESEE's journey began with the integration of systems on the Godavari-class ship. Their success laid the foundation for a permanent systems integration establishment, officially establishing WESEE as the successor to the Weapons and Electronics Systems Organisation (WESO) on 31 May 1985. Since then, WESEE has achieved significant milestones, including successful System Integration of various ships, such as Project-16A (Brahmaputra class), Project-15 (Delhi class), Project-25A (Kora class), and Project-1241RE (Veer class). Moreover, they contributed to the development of the Modular Data Bus (MDB) and the Modular Interface for Ship-borne Systems (MISS boxes). WESEE's Combat Management System (CMS) acts as the nerve centre of warships, integrating sensors and weapons for efficient decision-making during operations.

As the gateway of technology in the Indian Navy, WESEE recognises its pivotal role in maintaining the Navy's strategic dominance. Amidst powerful and affordable technologies and disruptive innovations, WESEE's mission is to push the boundaries in the 'Disruptive and Transformational Technology' domains. By fostering innovation and developing cutting-edge products, WESEE aims to optimise naval fleet growth and operations. With an unwavering focus on the future, WESEE remains committed to advancing India's naval capabilities and preserving its position as a formidable maritime force.