How Indian Railways Keep Oxygen Supply Running Amid COVID-19 Crisis: ADG Narain Answers

The Indian Railways has been one of the key contributors to the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 crisis. The unprecedented surge in Coronavirus infections has put immense pressure on India’s healthcare system leaving thousands of patients in the lurch for hospital beds, medicines, and most life-saving oxygen.

Uninterrupted and timely supply of medical oxygen is crucial to prevent COVID-19 deaths due to the shortage. The Indian Railways has been running the Oxygen Express from various plants across the country to the cities in dire need for oxygen. As of date, Railways has transported nearly 490 tonnes of oxygen across 6 states and 10 cities within 10 days, Additional Director General DJ Narain told Republic TV.

“Keeping the supply chain running, we have taken around 10 trips with loaded oxygen through the shortest and the fastest routes across the country to meet the demand for oxygen. Each tanker of the Oxygen Express trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen and these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph,” Narain said.

Railways has transported 70 tonnes to Delhi so far. Apart from the national capital oxygen has also been delivered to Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, and to Rourkela in Haryana. “More states have sent requests with their requirement for oxygen and we are ensuring that their needs are fulfilled. The demand for oxygen is high in several states,” the ADG said.

So far, Railways has delivered 202 tonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, 174 tonnes to Maharashtra, 70 tonnes to Delhi, and 64 tonnes to Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry said on Thursday.

Railways deploy COVID care coaches

Apart from this, nearly 4,000 COVID care coaches with 64,000 beds have been positioned at various railway stations of which, some have been previously used for the isolation of patients during the first wave of the pandemic. These coaches modified for coronavirus patients have been divided into eight bays or 'cabins' with each having 16 beds. Currently, around 200 coaches are being used by states and cities to admit moderately symptomatic Coronavirus patients.

When asked how long can Railways keep up with the growing demands for medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Narain said, “Railways would continue to provide services as requirements start pouring in. The operation will sustain for as long as requirement remains.”