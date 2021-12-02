How Is Omicron COVID Variant Detected In A Person? Are S-gene Tests Required? | Explained

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) informed the world about a contagious strain of COVID-19 from South Africa, which had the potential to escape a human body's immune response. In less than a week, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been classified by the WHO as a “Variant of Concern" has been detected in 29 countries that have reported 373 cases.

While information about the new variant is limited, the WHO has asked the international community to take the new development 'extremely seriously'. In India, States and the Centre have deployed all necessary resources for the early detection of the new variant in a bid to arrest the likely spread of infection. Experts have stated that the missing 'S-gene' is one of the indicators for the detection of the Omicron variant. Here is all you need to know about the early detection of Omicron, proxy tests and how the S-gene plays a role.

How is Omicron variant of COVID detected?

According to Dr Naveen Dang, director of Dr Dangs Lab, the 'S-Gene dropout' or the 'S-gene target failure' (SGTF) is one of the proxy indicators to ascertain whether or not it is the Omicron variant. In an interview with news agency ANI, the expert stated that while an S-gene target failure may be a proxy indicator, the ultimate diagnostic tool is distinct for gene mutation.

"So, if there is a patient who is suspected (to be infected) with Omicron, the ultimate diagnosis relies on testing but testing for the mutations, are called gene sequencing. When we are doing tests, most of them target a large number of genes. Now usually tests in India test the E, N and Rd Rp genes." Dr Dang told ANI.

What is the S-gene & how does it detect COVID?

Research states that some of the most frequently tested gene targets for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 include the E, N as well as S-genes. The S-Gene is said to encode the spike glycoprotein of the SARS-CoV-2 and helps detect the presence of the virus. Notably, the Maharashtra government has asked RT-PCR laboratories to use S-Gene drop detecting kits for the early detection of Omicron. With this, the new variant can be detected even before genome sequencing.

"This is known as a 'proxy test'. RT-PCR tests in India, as of now, only focus on the E, N and Rd Rp genes and the S test was not required. Even if one of these genes is identified as positive, we can (identify) they tested positive for COVID-19.," said Dr Naveen Dang.

"However, most of the tests in India are not testing the S-gene because there was no kind of requirement for it. But if we have a test in which you have multiple genes, and one of the genes included in the SG and if the test shows positive for all the genes but negative for S-gene, we can say that this is an S-gene dropout or S-gene failure target failure. So if that happened, then by proxy we can say by default, we can say that this is Omicron and such sample should be on a priority basis. We send for gene sequencing studies. So once that is done only then only it can confirm whether it is the variant or not," Dr Dang added.

Omicron variant cases in India

On Thursday, Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry confirmed that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. "Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID apt behavior is required," Agarwal said.

All #Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far...In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/7cfCAwHRt0 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Is the Omicron variant of COVID-19 more transmissible?

According to the WHO, the Omicron variant has a 'transmissibility advantage' given the high number of mutations it harbours. While the Alpha and Delta variant, had relatively fewer mutations, the Omicron has more than 50, with 32 mutations on protein spike and at least 10 on the tiny bits of the “spike” protein on the virus’s surface. This makes the variant capable of escaping immune system responses and has a likelihood of further spread at the global level, the global health body stated. There could be “severe consequences”, depending on a number of factors including where the COVID-19 cases surge driven by Omicron occur, the WHO has warned.