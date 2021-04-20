How Is The Present COVID-19 Strain Different? Dr Nitin Nagarkar Of AIIMS Raipur Answers

As the second wave of COVID-19 grips the country, several apprehensions have been raised about the mutation of the virus with many fearing that the double mutant found in India could be responsible for the surge in infections. A viewer of Republic TV posed a question as to what is different about the present COVID-19 strain as compared to the previous one?

Answering the query raised by the viewer, Dr Nitin Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS Raipur said that a virus is bound to mutate when it multiplies and goes from one individual to another over a period of time.

He opined that some amount of mutation will either make a virus stronger or weaker, but with COVID-19's mutation, it has been found that even the youngsters, who had less impact on the previous strain of COVID-19, were affected by the mutation of the virus.

"A virus is bound to mutate, and so it did. The mutated virus is spreading very rapidly, with members from the same family complaining of the infection, and that has led to an acute rise in cases in a shorter period of time in this wave, as against the previous wave which took months. Also, in this strain, unlike the previous wave, the younger age group is also coming to us with respiratory distress and are testing positive for the virus, but the overall management is the same," Dr Nitin Nagarkar said.

COVID-19 situation in India

As per the latest reports from Union Health Ministry, 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections and 1,761 deaths have been reported in 24 hours on Tuesday making a new high in the single-day spike of fatalities due to COVID-19 across the country. Also, 1,54,761 fresh recoveries have also been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is has surpassed the 20-lakh mark. As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,53,21,089 positive cases, of which, 1,31,08,582 have successfully recovered and 1,80,530 have died.

The Central Government on Monday decided to open up vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age from May 1. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. At present 45 years and above are eligible to administer vaccine the COVID-19 vaccine.