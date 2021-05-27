How Long Will India Take To Vaccinated Its Entire Population? Experts Answers COVID FAQs

As India fights the second wave of COVID-19, it is important to know where the nation stands in its vaccination drive. With 2.11 lakh fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India is seeing a gradual dip in cases. However, fear of a third wave is looming large. In the meantime, India is facing vaccine shortage and inoculation drives has been stalleds in many states. To clear out the ambiguity about vaccination and awareness of the process among people, a panel of doctors answered the most asked questions.

FAQs on Vaccination Drive

What is the timeline where India will have sufficiently vaccinated almost everyone?

Dr. Rahul Pandit, Director of Critical Care at Fortis Hospital, Mumbai said that India will need a month or two to have sufficient supply of vaccines at a regular interval. The vaccine supply has improved in the last three or four weeks, but it needs to further ramp up. India needs to vaccinate its entire population as shortly as possible. If India could possibly vaccinate the whole population within four or five months or at the maximum stretch, by the end of 2021, India will then be on the safer side by next year.

Is India doing enough to get the required vaccines?

Dr. P Venkatgopalan, Corona Virologist and Lab Director at Care Health Diagnostic said the country has never faced this kind of supply chain bottleneck. Even though India is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, it is an unfortunate situation where the supply chain is under a great deal of pressure.

Dr. Venkatgopalan feels that India should focus more on raising awareness, she said, "We are facing a lack of awareness. I know that in many vaccine camps people come but they are afraid to take the jab. So until we bridge the gap between the supply and procurement of the jabs, we can have a lot more energy dedicated to raising awareness of people who are eligible for vaccination."

Does shortage mean the second dose gets delayed?

According to Dr. P Srivastava, Chief of the Neuroscience Center from AIIMS, there are issues with procurement and distribution but instead of raising issues and wasting time on answering that, the state governments and the central should channelize their energy into vaccinating people as much as possible. She said, "the government needs to go to the people if people do not willingly come out. I have seen images of people jumping into rivers in the fear of vaccine, this needs to be handled. Local administrators, religious leaders, or ground-level influencers whoever the people listen to should promote the urgency of vaccination."

Is India looking at single-dose vaccine options?

Dr. Vishal Rao Dean of the Center for Academics Research, HCG Cancer Center put forward the example of Polio Oral Vaccines while answering this question. He pointed out that it took India 18 years to complete the vaccination process, so at this hour of emergency no one should look into options. He said, "At this juncture, I don't think we should have a menu card in front of us to chose a vaccine. The most important thing right now is, if you are vaccinated you can save a life. India needs to overcome the second wave and save itself from the third wave. This can only happen from two aspects- first, your mask is your first vaccine, take whichever vaccine you are getting. It is advisable not to mix up the vaccine because the safety and immunogenicity of the procedure have not been established.

He further said, "Currently there are twenty-two vaccine companies that have been approved across the world, fourteen out of them are under Stringent Regulatory Authorities. India should at this point open the gates to get as many of them as possible so that the country could vaccinate as many people as early as possible."

What explains high vaccine wastage in India?

Dr. Pandit considered vaccine wastage as a crime, he stated, "Not one drop of this vaccine should be wasted. We should try and maximize the vaccination use and minimize wastage. Cold chain maintenance is the minimum step we can take to stop any vaccine wastage. We have to go out into the community and set vaccination camps there. Even though door-to-door vaccination is not possible, camps could be set up in zonal areas, like an election procedure.

Will private hospitals vaccinating people help the overall rate?

"Private Hospitals play a significant role in creating an awareness", stated Dr. P Venkatgopalan. She added, "The kind of experience, education, and conversation that you get in the time of vaccination plays an important role. The govt facilities are well equipped as well but the private hospitals change the way one feels during vaccination."

Will India be able to do away with masks as the US did after vaccination?

Dr. Vishal Rao explained that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has allowed people to be mask-free in the US after completion of their second dose of vaccine, after logical research. He said, "CDC found out in their latest data that two doses of vaccines in healthcare workers and the general public have shown reduced transmission rate as well as infection intensity."