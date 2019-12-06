How Long Will Women Keep Getting Burnt After Being Raped, Asks Deepa Malik

Padma Shri Khel Ratna awardee and multiple Paralympic medalist Deepa Malik has strongly advocated for stricter laws and zero-tolerance against rapists, asking how long will women keep getting burnt after being raped. "What more do we need to know? This case is a huge eye-opener yet again. How long will women keep getting burnt after being raped? When a rapist does not see the age of a rape victim, why the age of the rapist is considered in the law? There should be zero tolerance for rapists," Deepa Malik told Republic TV on a Live interview on Friday.

'National outcry has always been there'

"Right now my concern is more towards Unnao girl who is hospital battling for her life. And just about when we are screaming out loud and talking about injustice towards women, a case of burning happens in Hyderabad and a similar thing is repeated. It's so sad that when the girl has reported the matter the accused got bail and they go back and burn her alive. I am here to stand up for the rights of women. I would definitely want everybody to come out and demand a better way of functioning when it comes to rape cases and especially when the victim has reported about it. There should be some kind of security provided to the victim. "National outcry has always been there. In Tandoor case a woman was burnt, then in Nirbhaya case, it is happening every now and then," she added.

'We must come up with stricter laws to set an example'

On what she thought on Police encountering the culprits in Hyderabad, she said, "If they are the real culprits and they have been encountered... since I do not know much detail about the real culprits were identified. If they have been identified correctly and if they were really trying to escape and police got them down, then I am happy that some kind of justice has been served to the girl. The death penalty is required but in the correct manner where justice is served by the law. Time and again laws have been passed and there have been stricter laws every time and there is a lot of focus towards women safety when our Prime Minister says 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. We must come up with stricter laws to set an example."

