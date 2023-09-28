How Many Devotees Can Visit Ram Mandir? Construction Committee Chief Reveals Key Details

The Chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, has unveiled crucial details about the ongoing construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, Misra provided insights into the project's progress and the expected timeline for its completion as well as the number of people that can take darshan.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Key Details

Nripendra Misra began by addressing the anticipated number of devotees who can have easy darshan (viewing of the deity) when the temple is open for 12 hours. He stated, "Our present estimates are that with some bit of easy flow, of devotees, about 70,000-75,000 people can go in a span of about 12 hours. If the temple is open for 12 hours, about 75,000 people can have easy darshan, which means roughly a devotee will be able to stand before the deity for about a minute, not more than that."

"If there is a crowd of 1.25 lakhs, which we are expecting in the early days then the period for darshan would be reduced to about 20 seconds," he added.

5 IITs were chosen to become the advisors for Ram Mandir construction

Additionally, Misra highlighted the meticulous planning behind the temple's design and engineering to ensure its longevity. "All those who are associated with Lord Ram, Ayodhya, the temple, with the features of an ancient temple in India have this expectation that it must have a life of thousand years...The first challenge was that there was no written engineering detail of how these temples were constructed. So we had to evolve the engineering details, the design and the drawing, the mix of material to be used, on the process of knowledge, which today exists. We identified 5 IITs chosen to become the advisers for the construction,” he said.

When would the temple be completed?

Speaking on the temple completion, Mishra said, "People want to know when would the temple be completed, their dream has come true. The temple is a reality. The temple will be completed in two parts, the first past- Phase 1 will be completed by December 2023."

Adding further he said, "The first part will be the ground floor of the temple which is about 2.6 acres of land. The ground floor has five mandaps, starting with the sanctum-sanctorum, where the deity would be installed... There are 160 pillars on the ground floor, and each pillar has 25 iconographical works of different forms. The work on the lower plinth, which tells Ram Khatha, is based on carving on the stone, and it is taken from Valmiki Ramayan, about 50 per cent of that would be completed."

PM Modi sees Ram Mandir as treasure of India's civilization: Mishra

Nripendra Misra revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep interest in the progress of the Ram Temple construction. He stated, "PM Modi believes that this temple must become a reality because he sees this as a part of his cultural evolution of this country. He sees this as a part of a treasure of the civilization of this country, of the faith of this country. It was his expectation that the communities would dissolve between themselves, amongst themselves, and a temple would come out and he, obviously, was extremely satisfied when the judicial pronouncement came."

'Not a pie would be spent from the exchequer of state or central govt'

Misra also assured that not a single penny would be spent from the exchequer of the Uttar Pradesh government or the central government on the construction work for the temple.

“PM Modi, by nature, entrusts the responsibilities of all projects to the people who have to do the work. So this temple was entrusted to trust. The trust was formed as per this Supreme Court judgment, and there's no government in this trust. There's no government money in this trust. In the area of these 71 acres, not a pie would be spent from the exchequer of the UP government or Central government," he said.

"It is all coming from people's participation. It is all from lakhs and lakhs of people who participated and contributed money as donations for this temple. Prime Minister is interested in knowing the progress and he is extremely conscious to know if there is any problem in the construction of the temple. As far as the work is concerned, it is only given to trust, and the trust is doing it," he added.

"Our trust, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra took help from other organisations and tried that workers will visit at least 4 lakh villages, meet the devotees and collect donations. There are people who have given Rs 10 crore, Rs 50 crores...and through this medium, around Rs 3,500 crores has been collected," Misra stated.

