Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation and made several key announcements to secure India's most vulnerable. The PM announced vaccination for children between 15-18 years of age from 3 January 2022, while the "precaution dose" or booster dose for healthcare and frontline workers begins on 10 January 2022.

The precaution jab will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities on the recommendation of a doctor from 10 January 2022. "In many countries of the world number of infected are increasing due to the new Omicron variant of COVID. I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly," PM Modi said.

Right time for precaution dose & jabs for kids

A precaution dose is intended to boost immunity after the original vaccination. Amid the Omicron scare, the precaution dose is recommended as the immunity level decreases after a few months of taking the vaccination. Notably, the vaccination for healthcare workers started 11 months back and that for high-risk groups nine months back.

The rollout of vaccination for children between 15-18 years is also a key development as the vaccine will protect them from COVID-19 with schools, colleges and educational institutions opening.

So far, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given clearance to two vaccines for the inoculation of kids. Covaxin received DCGI's nod on Saturday while Zydus Cadila's three-dose jab received clearance in August.

"Meanwhile, India will soon start the rollout of the nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the global experience shows that following all preventive measures at a personal level is a big weapon to fight COVID-19 as he asked citizens to be alert and take all precautionary measures but cautioned against any panic. He said vaccination is also an important weapon against COVID.

According to the Union Health ministry's latest update, India has so far reported 415 Omicron cases. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and low vaccination, the Centre will send multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Mizoram, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab.

These teams will be stationed in the states for three to five days and will work along with State Health Authorities. The central teams will also be responsible for enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviours, sufficient logistics including ventilators, ambulances, medical oxygen, etc and COVID-19 vaccination progress in the states.