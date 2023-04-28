How Much More Violence Is TMC Willing To Unleash In WB?: Mahesh Jethmalani Pans CM Mamata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rise in violence in the state after the Calcutta High Court ordered an NIA probe into the violence at the Ram Navami celebrations in Howrah and Hooghly.

Taking to his Twitter, Jethmalani said, "TMC-sponsored lawlessness in West Bengal has plunged to alarming depths as per considered verdicts of the Kolkatta High Court. In 2021 a 5-judge Bench of the Court transferred the investigation of several FIRs for murder and rape during the post-poll violence that was incited by its top leadership to the CBI which transfer was upheld by the Supreme Court."

Speaking about the HC order directing NIA to probe into Ram Navami violence, he said, "Now a 2-judge bench headed by the acting CJ has transferred all FIRS pertaining to the Ram Navami violence to the NIA indicating a clear terrorist angle." Slamming the Trinamool supremo, the BJP leader said that the court orders are "clear pointers" that violence under "insecure" Mamata Banerjee has escalated from a law and order situation to a security of the state.

"How much more violence is the TMC willing to unleash in the State?" Mahesh Jethmalani lambasted the ruling party in West Bengal. Notably, Calcutta HC on Thursday directed the National Investigation Agency to probe into the violence at Shibpur in Howrah and Rishra in Hooghly district during and after the Ram Navami celebration.

Calcutta HC orders NIA probe in Ram Navami violence

A division bench of the HC, led by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, on Thursday, issued directions to the state police in connection with Ram Navami violence, to hand over all FIRs, documents, materials seized, and CCTV footage to the NIA. The police have been instructed to complete the handover within two weeks from the date of receipt of the order.

The judgment was delivered on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, and three other petitions. The PIL sought an NIA probe into the violence that occurred in two places, where bombs were allegedly hurled.

The HC said it is convinced that no useful purpose would be served by directing the state police to register cases under the Explosives Substances Act or under any other scheduled act as the matter travelled beyond that stage.

Notably, clashes broke out between two groups in the Shibpur area of Howrah on March 30 during Ram Navami festivities. The clashes resulted in several vehicles being torched and shops being ransacked. Violence was also reported during a procession as part of the festival at Rishra on April 2 evening.

(With inputs from PTI)