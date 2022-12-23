How Much Will Nasal COVID Vaccine INCOVACC Cost? Bharat Biotech's Innovation Ready For Use

In a big development, the central government will decide the final pricing of Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC on Friday evening. According to the sources, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company will present a proposal to the government and a final pricing will be decided following the process. Notably, the development came amid the COVID surge in several countries across the world.

Reportedly, Bharat Biotech's needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres and will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening.

The development came after the Union Health Ministry approved the use of iNCOVACC as a booster dose for all adults who are above the age of 18 years. As per the sources, the world's first nasal vaccine iNCOVACC will be available as a COVID heterologous booster dose with two drops in a dose.

iNCOVACC: Bharat Biotech's Nasal COVID Vaccine

Earlier in September, the Drugs Controller General of India approved, iNCOVACC, the Made-in-India COVID vaccine, for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. This nasal vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech will be India’s first such booster dose that will be needle-free. However, the pricing of the vaccine is yet to be decided.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had also lauded the iNCOVACC after the nasal vaccine received the emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and said that the vaccine could immensely help the world bring the pandemic under control.

Benefits of intranasal vaccine

Elaborating on the benefit of intranasal vaccine, the Chairman and Managing Director of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella was earlier quoted by news agency PTI as saying that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). Therefore, people vaccinated with injectable vaccines may still get RT-PCR positive, whereas the nasal jab protects the whole body. Bharat Biotech has also claimed that its "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response."

According to Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccine is: