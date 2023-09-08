How Nyoma Airfield is strengthening Indian Air Force's northern border capabilities

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is set to embark on a significant project, constructing a strategic airfield in the Nyoma belt of eastern Ladakh, with an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore. This project aims to bolster India's air infrastructure along its northern borders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for this crucial airfield project on September 12 through a videoconferencing ceremony. This milestone marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence capabilities in the region.

Located at an altitude of 13,400 feet, Nyoma is strategically positioned, approximately 46 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control with China. This airfield's construction is set to greatly enhance the Indian Air Force's capabilities in both defensive and offensive operations in the northern border regions.

Nyoma Airfield's crucial role during the ongoing stand-off with China

The Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground has played a pivotal role during the ongoing stand-off with China since 2020. It has been instrumental in transporting personnel and materials and has witnessed operations of Chinook heavy-lift choppers and the C-130J special operations aircraft.

The construction of the Nyoma airfield, with an estimated investment of Rs 218 crore, is expected to provide essential support to a wide range of strategic air assets. It is set to make a significant impact on boosting the air infrastructure in Ladakh.

Facilitating commercial flight operations

These revitalised airfields are expected to not only improve the Indian Air Force's defensive and offensive architecture along the northern borders but also facilitate commercial flight operations in the region. This development aligns with India's broader efforts to enhance its infrastructure and capabilities in its border regions.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Nyoma airfield and the inauguration of these crucial projects signify a significant step in bolstering India's defence infrastructure, ensuring readiness, and strengthening its position along the northern borders.

Reconstruction of airfields in West Bengal

Apart from the Nyoma airfield, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 90 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth Rs 2,941 crore. These projects signify a substantial investment in enhancing the nation's border and strategic infrastructure.

In addition to the Nyoma airfield project, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the reconstructed and revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore airfields in West Bengal on September 12. These airfields have been successfully refurbished by the BRO at Rs 529 crore.