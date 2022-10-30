How PM Modi Brought Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations At Statue Of Unity On National Map

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on October 31, and will participate in the various programmes organised as a part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. Notably, since the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was erected in 2018, PM Modi has elevated the celebration of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on par with various other national-level celebrations of historical significance like Independence Day, and Republic Day.

On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, October 31, it has also been customary to organise 'Run for Unity' (a marathon event) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - also known as the National Unity Day.

Special significance of tribal children’s band

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on October 31 will witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, which will see contingents of BSF and five State Police Forces, one from each zone will participate in the parade in the presence of PM Modi.

The tribal children’s music band from Ambaji will be a special attraction of the programme. The members of the band once used to seek alms at Ambaji temple. The Prime Minister had earlier also encouraged these children when they had performed in front of him during his visit to Ambaji last month.

"Earlier we used to beg, had to even ask for food. Now, we go to study at Shree Shakti Seva Kendra - learn band, music, sports as well. We feel that the world is much more than what we could comprehend earlier. PM Modi will be happy with our performance," said a tribal student.

Moreover, PM Modi on October 31 will also inaugurate two tourist destinations at the Statue of Unity - Maze (labyrinth) Garden and Miyawaki Forest.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on par with Independence and Republic Day

The official celebrations in which the Prime Minister participates take place at the Statue of Unity, which was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi in 2018 on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The location and the celebration of the day have developed as many recall value as that of Kartavya Path for Republic Day and Red Fort for Independence Day. The location has also been the venue for many high-level programmes of the government and the Defence forces in the past. The venue has also become a regular location for PM Modi to address the foundation course participants of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel under the Prime Minister’s vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. Since 2014, it has been celebrated with great fervour across the country. In the last eight years, it has gained wide acceptance and the day has now become established at par with other important national celebrations such as Independence Day and Republic Day.

