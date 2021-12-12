How PM Modi Transformed Kashi - A Look At Projects Undertaken To Remodel His Constituency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in his constituency, Varanasi, to the public, on Monday, December 13. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a Diwali-like celebration for the opening of the Lord Shiva temple. The event will be attended by several BJP ministers. The saffron party has also planned a three-day celebration which will begin on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi has undertaken several development projects in his constituency including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Rudraksh Convention Centre, Ring road, and upgrading healthcare among others.

How PM Modi transformed Varanasi

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will transform the area surrounding the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Before the corridor, the holy temple lacked directly visibility from River Ganga. The 20-25 feet wide Kashi Vishwanath corridor will connect Lalita Ghat in Ganga to the Mandir Chowk in the temple. Previously, one had to go through multiple lanes to visit the temple, which will now be visible from the Ghat.

(Image: Republic)

Earlier this year, PM Modi inaugurated International Cooperation and Convention Centre-- 'Rudraksh'.

Designed like a Shivalinga, the Rudraksh Convention Centre has a seating capacity of 1,200 people with modern facilities like divisible conference rooms, an art gallery and multi-purpose pre-function areas.

(Image: Republic)

47 rural link roads stretching 153 km constructed at a cost of Rs 111.26 crore

PM Modi has also enhanced connectivity in his constituency with the construction of 47 rural link roads of 153 km worth Rs 111.26 crore, ro-ro vessels for tourism development on river Ganga, a three-lane flyover bridge on Varanasi-Ghazipur highway, and the Lahartara-Chaukaghat flyover among others,

Ring Road with two raid overbridges and a flyover has reduced traffic in the area by allowing traffic on Azamgarh-Varanasi (NH 233), Lucknow-Varanasi (NH 56), Gorakhpur-Varanasi (NH 29) and the Ayodhya-Varanasi highways to bypass the city.

The Indian Prime Minister had also inaugurated two important roads worth Rs 1,571.95 crore. The 16.55-km-long Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I has been constructed at a cost of Rs 759.36 crore, while the work of four-laning and construction of 17.25 km Babatpur-Varanasi-road on NH-56 cost Rs 812.59 crore.

The work on widening the Varanasi-Prayagraj section of NH-19 has also begun which will reduce congestion and traffic on the route to Varanasi.

Besides this, the city has received an overhaul. PM Modi has upgraded the ancient sewerage system. He has also set up a 140 million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant at Dimapur.

Additionally, 3,000 CCTV cameras have also been installed across 720 locations to make Kashi a much safer place for pilgrims and residents. Under PM Modi's guidance, Varanasi is also emerging as one of the biggest medical hubs of Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region.