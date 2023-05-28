How PM Modi's Reign Led India To Become An Attractive Investment Destination | Highlights

India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly developed in terms of doing business easily, making it accessible and affordable for everyone. Be it a common man or a wealthy personality, in the last nine years PM Modi has given strength to the citizens of his country to step ahead and work towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Due to the constant efforts by the Centre, India's rank has improved from 81st position in 2015 to 40th in the Global Innovation Index (GII). The government adopted the actionable policy approach of putting together an ecosystem that foments a business-friendly environment to create and sustain more opportunities in the country.

Big steps by Centre towards ease of business

The steady growth of the private sector which led to job creation, the standard of living, and creating a plethora of options are surely a result of 'ease of doing business', but removing obstructions for new start-ups, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs are also important factors of success.

Major steps such as the Digital India initiative to ensure that the government's services are made available to citizens electronically through improved online infrastructure have been worked on, making it possible for the people of India to execute their business.

The simplicity in transactions, such as the Udyam Registration (UR) Portal requiring only Aadhar and PAN, which has been developed to provide a fully online, paperless, and transparent MSME registration process, has given the right impetus to many businesses.

Also, India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) allowing real-time money transfers without the need for bank details has been a huge success as the entrepreneurs could work with ease of transfer of money.

Make-in-India a game-changer

Another big step by the Centre was the 'Make in India' campaign that was launched in September. It helped the country to show its manufacturing potential to the world. Also, reducing the Reducing Compliance Burden (RCB) on businesses has been a major focus of the government and it has elevated governance excellence.

Ministries as well as States/UTs have reduced thousands of compliances. Also, redundant laws have been rationalised via repealing, amending, or subsuming.

A lot of initiatives under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan support the MSME sector for all categories, including women in the country. About 526 cooperative societies have been considered as buyers on the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal and several PLI schemes have also supported various businesses across sectors.

India, one of the most attractive investment destination

Today, India has become one of the most attractive investment places and has also come up at 63rd position in 2019 from the earlier 142nd position in 2014 in the 'World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2020.'

It is to be mentioned that out of the 17 economies in the Asian region, India is ranked at 10th place in the 2023-27 forecast period. The global trust in India is witnessing a significant rise.