How Praveen Hooda, Son Of BSF Officer & Medallist In National Taekwondo, Turned Gangster

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested a 28- year-old gangster identified as Praveen Hooda. The arrest of Hooda reflected a troubling reality of how a person who could have done wonders in sports but unfortunately drew himself towards the world of crime.

Praveen Hooda is the son of a BSF official and was also a silver medallist at National Taekwondo level. In 2019, while he was still a sportsperson, he was trying for a job in railways. During this process, he was offered help by his uncle Harish Hooda. His uncle, however, demanded some money in return for offering him a job.

When Hooda failed to get a job as promised by his Uncle, he demanded the money to be returned. However, his Uncle refused to return the money and it resulted in a dispute. Having paid his Uncle in lakhs, Praveen then abducted his Uncle in 2019 from Rohtak and murdered him in Kanjhawala.

Tryst with Crime

It was here here when the tryst with crime for Praveen started. Been found as a suitable target for committing crimes, Praveen was enticed by Neeraj Bawania gang, one of the big gangs in Outer Delhi. Hooda was told that in lieu of weapons, he must get involved in small criminal activities for the gang. These activities quickly grew into large crime activities.

In fact, Praveen Hooda had also sustained injuries when he had a gun fight with law enforcement officials in 2019 who had come to arrest him but where he was able to escape.

Hooda joined the dubious list of gangsters that includes Sampat Nehra and Deepak Boxer who were very good sportsmen but then turned towards crime.

"Its often small incidents that lead these sportsmen to become criminals. Take the case of Sampat Nehra who had a small brawl at a stadium where he was training. This led to him being arrested and it was in the jail that he got in touch with gangsters who used his anger for criminal activities. The similar case can be seen in case of Deepak Boxer who also got involved in the crime following a fight," said an officer who was involved in arrest of Praveen Hooda.