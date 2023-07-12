How Srinagar Became India 'Model District' Under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen 2.0

The Srinagar district has become the 'Model District' of the country under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) 2.0. The district has achieved the milestone by making all 26 villages as model villages and completed the target of ‘100% model villages’ under the prestigious cleanliness scheme Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-G 2.0).

The focus of the district has been a cleanliness mission to transform its rural villages into model villages to improve the living standards of its inhabitants, improve infrastructure and promote sustainable development. The initiative aims to bring about a comprehensive socio-economic upliftment.

Srinagar district (rural) comprises four CD Blocks - Harwan, Khonmoh. Srinagar and Qamarwari have jurisdiction over 21-gram panchayats comprising 26 villages from the picturesque foothills of Faqir Gujree, Harwan to Sangri Khonmoh and plain areas of Lasjan, Nowgam and Panzinara.

“A rigorous saturation campaign was launched to ensure that all the households, schools, and Anganwadi centres in the villages of the district have access to a functional toilet, with separate facilities for men and women. Besides, several drains and soakage pits were constructed in the villages for disposal of grey water in forward linkage with UEED of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. As a result, all 26 villages of district Srinagar have been declared as ODF Plus in Aspiring Category,” said Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

ODF Plus Model villages in Srinagar

While embarking into the next category of sanitation to make these villages ODF Plus Rising, segregation sheds and compost pits were constructed for solid waste management to segregate the waste.

Mohammad Aijaz Asad said, “A massive sanitation drive was launched in all the Gram Panchayats by door-to-door collection of waste and its proper disposal by roping in village sanitation committees, welfare committees.”

“To achieve the target, a massive IEC campaign was launched in all the villages by engraving paintings at prominent places depicting messages/slogans with regard to benefits of cleanliness, thereby the villages became ODF Plus Model," informed DC Aijaz Assad.

Pertinently, the central government has approved the Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) [SBM (G)] till 2024-25 with a focus on Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus), which includes ODF sustainability and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM).

In order to generate deployment, the SBM-G Phase II will also provide impetus to the rural economy through the construction of household and community toilets, as well as infrastructure for SLWM that include compost pits, soak pits, waste stabilisation ponds, material recovery facilities etc.