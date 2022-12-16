How Tamil Nadu Police Successfully Stopping The Shiva Nataraja Idol Auction In France

The Tamil Nadu police on December 16 successfully stopped the auction of the 'Shiva Nataraja' idol in France. The TN police, Idol Wing CID (IWCID) after coming across the listing of the Nataraja idol for auction on Christie’s website, also found an image taken by French Institute in Pondicherry in the late 1950s that resembled the same Nataraja idol. The rare idol is suspected to be stolen from Kayathar in Thoothukodi district around the 1970s.

It was scheduled for auction by Christie's at the auction house in Paris, France and the bid price was €2,00,000 to €3,00,000 (approximately Rs 1.76 crores to Rs 2.64 crore).

‘It was a collective effort’: Head of the Idol Wing

“We have been doing the Idol restitution work in the (idol) wing and this year we have sent fifty proposals to bring back the idols. In all these cases what we were doing was after the auction houses sell it (idols) to the museum, we were trying to get it back. Then we thought why should we not be proactive. We kept looking at the Christie's auction page, when we saw this idol is coming up for auction, we thought let’s stop the auction itself because once the auction happens, these collector’s they buy and if it goes into a country like Switzerland, it disappears, you will never get it back. If it is with the auction house, we can always get it back,” said Jayanth Murali, IPS the Head of the Idol Wing.

He further stated about the phrase he camp up with - ‘Stop auction’ used to request the authorities managing the Christie's auction to remove the idols from the auction process.

“I don't know how i came up with this phrase - ‘stop auction’, it was like a slogan, it caught fire and then it got heard. We had a lot of people who chipped in and helped - the Government of India, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Idol enthusiast Vijay Kumar, the ambassador of France, it was a collective effort. We were able to stop it for the first time. I think we can do this in the future as well. This is the best way of stopping the idols from stopping in the auction houses and bringing them back.”

#BREAKING | A lot of people helped us; It was a collective effort: DGI Idol Wing speaks to Republic after they stopped the auction of stolen Nataraja Idol, in France.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/JWnqWAp2i3 — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2022

‘Got to know about the auction a week back’

Murali additionally said the auction was slated for today December 16 and the department came to know about it just a week back. “The auction was coming up on December 16, today so we had short time to act on that, so first we had to establish that the idols got stolen from India. Then we had to get the pictures from the Indo-French institute, Pondicherry and luckily they had the pictures. Once we got the pictures and compared it with the idol and showed it to the expert, the opinion was given that both the idols are the same. It was definite then that the idols belong to us.”

The next puzzle to solve was where and how the idols got stolen, “We had the source, we knew that it was from a temple in Tuticorin district. We started looking for the FIR in the police station. We weren’t able to trace the FIR. There were some documents which showed this theft had taken place in 1972. Then we looked at the HR&C records, they had listed this idol had got stolen in 1972. We also made enquiries from the villagers who were living at that point of time and they said they knew about the theft and recognised the idols.”

Once the match was done and it was ensured the idols being auctioned in the Christie’s did belong to the temple in Tuticorin, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) director was contacted. “She wanted me to send a note. I sent a note to her. Subsequently the French police was also approached along with other organisations like ‘Combat Looting’, french ambassador to India.

Tamil Nadu police stops Nataraja Idol auction in France

In a huge success for Tamil Nadu police, the Idol Wing CID (IWCID) on Thursday, December 15 successfully stopped the auctioning of a bronze idol of 'Shiva Nataraja' in France. The rare idol suspected to be stolen from Kayathar in Thoothukodi district around the 1970s was scheduled for auction by Christie's at the auction house in Paris, France and the bid price was €2,00,000 to €3,00,000 (approximately Rs 1.76 crores to Rs 2.64 crore).