How Tata Memorial Centre & Navya Care Helped India Through 2nd COVID Wave's Oxygen Crisis

With the onset of the infectious COVID second wave, India had been grappling with a shortage of oxygen across the country. A huge number of people lost their lives in the first stage of the pandemic, steering immediate government action. Many failed to realise how events took a turn as India battled the oxygen crisis.

TMC-led Navya ships in 9 US-manufactured highest-quality oxygen generation plants

It was the Navya founders, who with the help of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and Air India, supported shipping 5,732 high-quality oxygen concentrators from the United States to India while also subsequently setting up nine US-manufactured highest quality oxygen generation plants in the nation.

Navya Care, a city-based clinical informatics company, founded in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and National Cancer Grid (NCG), provides online expert opinions to cancer patients. Together, they standardise evidence-based, expert-guided cancer care in India; with a research-focussed approach on clinical validation and measuring patient outcomes for nationwide impact for all patients, irrespective of socioeconomic or geographical barriers to access to expertise.

Notably, during the first wave, Tata Memorial Centre was the de facto centre for all COVID-positive cancer patients in Mumbai. The centre was led by the Deputy Director of Epidemiology at TMC, Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi. Navya had then leveraged its informatics solutions to serve 16,000 patients over a free Covid Hotline.

As India grappled for O2, Navya founders started shipping 'concentrators'

However, during mid-April, when the second wave accelerated in the nation, at a time when India was at the cusp of collapse for lack of oxygen, it was Gitika and Naresh who took the opportunity to receive 25 oxygen concentrators from 'Community Partners International,' a California-based humanitarian organisation. Srivastava and Ramarajan accepted the donation, which soon escalated to 73 concentrators with an intent to be made functional at the Tata Memorial Centre.

Air India to the rescue as Navya ships in medical utilities

Notably, the Navya founders gauging the virtue of the situation met with the Director of Tata Memorial Centre, Dr Badwe who helped them reach out to the Chairman of Air India, Rajiv Bansal who helped them ship the concentrators on a passenger plane to India. This move led to Air India partnering with TMC Navya to carry medical supplies from US to India and enable deliveries across India that were later utilised at TMC, Assam.

US-based Indian-American philanthropists and donors show max confidence in donation

TMC acted fast to gather requirements and evaluate oxygen needs from NCG centres. Navya leveraged its network in the US to garner support. Donors include US-based non-profit organisations such as American India Foundation, The Boston Foundation, and Give Back Foundation; individuals such as Jaishree and Desh Deshpande, Neeru and Vinod Khosla, Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi; Indian-American organisations such as Indian Association of New Hampshire, Hindu Charities for America, North American Association of Indian Students; as well as firms, such as General Catalyst, Battery Ventures. Several hundred Indian-American donors contributed to round off the above support.

When the US manufactured, high-quality, portable yet max flow concentrators began showing the immediate impact of the lowered hospital, ICU burden and saving lives of Covid hypoxic patients, the TMC heavyweights along with the Navya founders aspired to source concentrators to India, and distribute across the National Cancer Grid.

Navya's story of a flawless O2 supply chain

Therein began the story of an impeccable supply chain of Gitika and Naresh working with US-based Indian American philanthropists and donors, (lead by Gururaj Deshpande, and including Vinod Khosla and American India Foundation), raising over $2 million in one weekend, sourcing high quality, portable, Inogen units for use in small hospitals and rural homes, arranging nine flights including FedEx charter planes and Air India passenger aircraft to carry over 5,732 oxygen concentrators over three weeks. Tata Memorial Centre leveraged its strength as a government entity to enable on-time custom clearances and arranged flight and truck logistics for the delivery of equipment across highly vetted and trusted care centers across India.

The duo was successful in raising over $2 million in one weekend, sourcing high-quality, portable, Inogen units for use in small hospitals and rural homes, arranging nine flights including FedEx charter planes and Air India passenger aircraft to carry over 5,732 oxygen concentrators for three weeks.

Tata Memorial Centre, on the other hand, leveraged its strength as a government entity to enable on-time custom clearances and arranged flight and truck logistics for the delivery of equipment across highly vetted and trusted care centers across India.

As per the initiators, the confidence that the donors displayed was at its peak as they were updated with the last-minute live tracking of the distribution of equipment. It further escalated as photos and videos of oxygen concentrators in use in villages and at far-flung states were unexpected, unusual, and fueled donors to grow their support to the TMC NCG Navya.

Need for oxygen generation plants felt

Meanwhile, by mid-May, as Dr. CS Pramesh and Dr. Badwe started preparing for the 3rd wave, oxygen generation plants were the only solution for the crisis. Navya conducted comprehensive research on available options, which were limited in India, and reached out to the founder and innovator of market leader 'AirSep'. Ravi Bansal, an Indo-American was impressed by the work of Gitika and Naresh and the focus of TMC Navya on high-quality infrastructure. He helped the organisation with technical guidance and connections to source the highly unavailable AirSep plants, with the longest-standing experience serving the oxygen needs of India.

Later, following a thorough assessment of charitable public hospitals with vetted needs and care delivery to several underserved patients, Dr. Badwe and Dr. Pramesh selected nine sites to support within the National Cancer Grid. Navya coordinated the funding and the end-to-end installation with support from the Directors of these hospitals. Each oxygen concentrator can support 60 patients a month, and each oxygen plant supplies oxygen equal to 120 concentrators a day. The math simply shows that nine plants across centers in rural Maharashtra, Assam, UP as well as in large centers like CMC, Kidwai, GCRI, and TMC have prepared a large part of India with oxygen readiness forever.

Health care services reach country's far end

Medical aid reached the interiors of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam in the North- East; Rural Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa in the West; Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in the North; West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha in the East and Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the South. We are grateful to Tata Memorial Center for the seamless execution of the last mile delivery to the heartlands and interiors of India.



Reference of some Centers that have been the recipient of the O2 concentrators.

1. TMC -- ACTREC, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

2. KEM Hospital, Parel Mumbai

3. BARC Hospital, Mumbai

4. LTMGH, Sion Hospital

5. Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

6. Kottayam Medical College, Kerala

7. TMC -- HBCH and MPMMMC, Varanasi

8. TMC -- B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, Assam

9. TMC -- HBCH RC, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh

10. S.M.S. Hospital, Jaipur

11. SEARCH, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

12. Govt Medical College, Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu



13. Health Services, Govt of Manipur

14. Health Services, Govt of Nagaland

15. TMC -- Tata Memorial Hospital



Meanwhile, the following hospitals have received Oxygen plants

1. Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Assam

2. Kasturba Hospital, MGIMS, Sevagram, MH

3. CMC Vellore, Tamil Nadu

4. MPMMMC Varanasi, UP

5. Gujarat Cancer Research Institute

6. TMC Mullanpur, Punjab

7. Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Karnataka

8. Ambad sub district Hospital, Maharasthra

9. TMC Muzaffarpur, UP



Gitika and Naresh have worked every day with Dr Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Dr CS Pramesh, Director Tata Memorial Hospital and coordinator National Cancer Grid, and Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Deputy Director of Epidemiology at Tata Memorial Hospital, to ensure forever that India breathes easy.