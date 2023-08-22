How The Seed Of India’s Lunar Programme Was Sown, Ex-Lunar Task Force Chairman Reveals

The success of the achievements from the Chandrayaan mission dates back to year 1999 and it has roots in the Lunar Task Force formed by the then ISRO chairman, said Dr. George Joseph who was the head of the task force. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he said it was at the suggestion of the ISRO chairman Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan in 1999 that the idea of exploring the lunar surface came into being. Senior scientists from the Indian space science community came to a consensus that India should go ahead with the idea of Moon exploration.

“Dr Kasturirangan was the Chairman of ISRO, he thought we should investigate the possibilities of using our own satellite and rocket to study outside Earth, so obviously the first target for that was the Moon. Before starting seriously he wanted to know the reactions or the views of the scientists. For this purpose in 1999, there was a meeting of the scientists of the Indian Academy of Sciences, where there was a half-day session on the ‘Mission to Moon.’ It was attended by a number of senior scientists. It was unanimously decided, such a mission will be invigorating to the scientists and the younger generation and also the nation as a whole.”

How the seed of India’s Lunar Mission was sown?

Subsequently in a meeting of the Space Applications Centre (Ahmedabad) of the Astronomical Society of India, further deliberations took place and it was decided to form a task force to study the Moon Misson was set up under the leadership of Dr. Joseph, “In a meeting at the Space Applications Centre, it was discussed the possibilities of having Mission to moon na what type of scientists can do it and what more can we learn, so after having a discussion with the scientific community Dr. Kasturirangan set up a study task force. I had the privilege of chairing that. It included scientists from across the country. That’s how the first seed of the Lunar Mission or Chandrayaan 1 had taken place,” Dr Joseph said.

