How To File Nominations For Padma Awards 2023? Recommendation Process To End Tomorrow

A day before the last day for filing the nominations for the Padma Awards, the Home Ministry has put out a release about the online nominations/recommendations for some of the highest civilian honours, which will be announced on January 25. The nominations for the awards can be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The details, FAQs regarding nominations/recommendations were made available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the MHA website and on the Padma awards portal. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.

"Nominations for Padma Awards – 2023 open till 15th September 2022 The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in)," read the tweet from the Press Information Bureau.

About Padma Awards

Some of the highest civilian honours of India, the Padma Awards, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour, for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, for distinguished service of higher order and Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour, for distinguished service in any field of activity. The achievement of the persons selected for the awards, should have an element of public service.

Categories

The candidates can be from the fields of Art, Social work, Public Affairs, Science and Engineering, Trade and Industry, Medicine, Literature and Education, Civil Service, Sports and others.

The awards are normally not conferred posthumously, however in rare and deserving cases, the government could consider giving the award posthumously.