The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

FASTag Online; How To Get It, Is It Free Of Cost, & Why Is It Mandatory?

General News

​​With the help of FASTag, you will not have to stop your vehicle at toll plazas to pay the toll. Can you buy a FASTag online? Read here for all the details

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
fastag online

Nitin Gadkari, the Road Transport and Highways Minister, recently announced that FASTags will become compulsory for all vehicles, from private to commercial, from December 1, 2019. As per reports, vehicles without FASTags will have to now pay twice the normal rate at toll gates across the country. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that FASTags will be given for free from November 22 to December 1. Therefore, it is important that you get it done quickly if you have not done it already. Here is a guide to get a FASTag online.

How to get FASTag online?

Reports state that FASTags are issued by 22 certified banks in the country through various mediums of channels such as Point-of-Sale at National Highway toll plazas and select bank branches. You can also search for them on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. The online FASTag is based on the concept of do-it-yourself where you can self-activate it by entering vehicle details in the 'My FASTag' mobile app which is available on the 'Google Play Store' and 'Apple Store' both. You can also buy FASTag by visiting the nearest certified bank branch and get the FASTag linked with your existing bank account.

Read | Bengaluru: The Best 4 Breakfast Joints In The City That Are Too Good To Miss Out

Read | Harry Kane Overtakes Juventus Legend Alessandro Del Piero, Fastest To Score 20 UCL Goals

What are FASTags?

FASTags are prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection. These tags allow automatic payment deduction. They are normally affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle. With the help of this FAStag, you don’t have to stop your vehicles at the toll plazas, instead the toll-free will directly get deducted from the bank account of the vehicle’s owner. An activated FASTag works on Radio Frequency Identification(RFID) technology. FASTags do not have an expiry date. They can be used as long as they are readable at the toll plaza.

Read | Google Goofs Up Again, Search Results Show Lahore As Capital Of Khalistan

Read | Centre Should Buy, Says CM Nitish Kumar As Kushwaha Fasts For School Land Allotted As MoS

Why is it mandatory to issue FASTag?

Read | Police Register FIR In Bulandshahr Home Guard Scam

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG