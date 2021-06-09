Last Updated:

How To Make Changes In COVID Vaccine Certificate? Check Step-by-Step Correction Guide Here

If there are any inadvertent inaccuracies on their COVID vaccination certificates, users can now log in and correct their name, year of birth, and gender.

Individuals who have received their CoWin immunization certificates but have inadvertent inaccuracies in essential facts like as name, birth year, and gender can now correct them.  On its Twitter account, Aargoya Setu, the Government of India's mobile application for contact tracing and medical recommendations to restrict the spread of COVID-19, has released information on how to obtain vaccine certificates. Raise an issue using the CoWin portal.

Hows to make changes in COVID vaccine certificate

Step 1: Go to www.cowin.gov.in 

Step 2: Sign in by entering your 10-digit mobile number

Step 3: Type in the 6-digit OTP received to your phone.

Step 4: Select Verify & Proceed from the given options

Step 5: Select Account Details from the drop-down menu.

Step 6: If you've been vaccinated, a "Raise an Issue" button will appear. Select it by clicking on it.

Step 7: The gateway will prompt you with the question, "What is the issue?" Click on the problem that needs to be fixed under "Correction in certificate."

"You can request for changes only in any of two fields out of the name, Year OF Birth (YOB), and gender. These changes are allowed only once," read CoWin portal. After then, the user can make changes to their information. After the details have been verified, they will be able to obtain an error-free certificate. The certificate, however, can only be altered once. The CoWin vaccination certificates are used for travel and to gain access to a variety of other locations.

COVID vaccine status on the portal

Previously, the government permitted persons who had been vaccinated to update their status on the Aarogya Setu app freely through a self-assessment process. On their home screen, those who have received a single dosage of the vaccine will see a single blue border indicating their vaccination status, as well as the Aarogya Setu emblem with a single tick. After 14 days of receiving the second dosage, a 'Blue Shield' with a double tick will appear on the app for fully vaccinated people. This double tick will show after the CoWin portal verifies your immunization status. Vaccination status can be updated using the same mobile number that was used to register for CoWin.

