How To Resolve Manipur Conflict? Peace Panel Member Stresses On Disarming, Dialogue

In Manipur, peace remains elusive even after 40 days since the first spark ignited ethnic clashes in the northeastern state. While the Centre makes multifarious efforts to calm tempers in the region and restore peace, a veteran Army officer told Republic that the focus should be on ensuring that dialgoue can happen between the two concerned ethnic communities. Lieutenant General (Retired) KS Himalaya Singh said the situation in Manipur has to be handled politically and dialogue can bring a solution to the ongoing crisis. Lt General (Retd) KS Himalaya Singh has been nominated to the peace committee at work in Manipur under the chairmanship of Governor Anusuiya Uikey,

"Dialogue can only bring a solution to this ongoing crisis. It should be people to people connection. We need to facilitate it in order to bring peace. Both communities have been living for more than 200-300 years, so they should sit and talk to each other," Lt General Himalaya Singh said.

Asked about armed forces being stopped by Meira Paibi's, the veteran soldier said, "Some elements in some units might be wrong but the entire organisation shouldn't be blamed. Movement of troops should not be stopped by anyone."

He added that the security forces are neutral and rumours involving them should not be believed.

He further stressed on the need to disarm the civilians as well as the armed groups on both sides. "Disarming armed groups and village defense parties in both sides should be the priority of forces as well as government. Otherwise, they will continue to kill each other," the retired lieutenant general said.

Lt General (retd) KS Himalaya Singh, who is also nominated to the peace committee under the chairmanship of Governor Anusuiya Uikey, said that apart from taking short-term measures, the state government and the Centre should explore long-term measures as otherwise, the situation will always remain volatile.