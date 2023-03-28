How Umesh Pal's Testimony Led To Mafia Don Ateeq Ahmed's Conviction In Kidnapping Case

Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed was on Tuesday convicted and jailed for life in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case by Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj MP-MLA Court. Ateeq, a five-time MLA of Uttar Pradesh Assembly and a former Lok Sabha MP, was brought from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj's Naini jail amid tight security on Monday for the case.

He is also the main accused in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal as well as in the killing of the prime witness, Umesh Pal, in the case. Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023.

How Umesh Pal's testimony led to mafia don Ateeq Ahmed's conviction

On January 25, 2005, BSP MLA Raju Pal was murdered along with Devilal Pal and Sandeep Yadav after which Umesh Pal, then a zila panchayat member, had told the police that he was a witness to the murder.

Umesh Pal alleged Ateeq Ahmed pressured him to retract his statement and when he refused to do the same, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006. He had also stated that he was brutally assaulted and threatened to change his statement in court in the murder case. Following this, the FIR was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother, and four unidentified people at the Dhoomanganj police station of Prayagraj.

But Umesh Pal was gunned down by the assailants outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24, 2023. Two police personnel deployed for his security, too, succumbed to their injuries a day later.

On the basis of the complaint by Umesh Pal's wife, a case was lodged at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj against Ahmed, his brother, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency, was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Umesh Pal Shot dead

On February 24, Umesh Pal and one of his armed security escorts were shot in broad daylight while they were returning home from court. In the video accessed by Republic, the assailant can be seen chasing Umesh Pal who was trying to get inside his house. The assailant was seen with a gun attacking Umesh and then an altercation broke out between them. Umesh can be seen defending himself as he runs into a room. Later in the video, the security guard of the victim can be seen running, over whom another attacker hurls a bomb, causing a cloud of smoke.