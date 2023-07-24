How Uttar Pradesh ATS Cops Caught 76 Rohingya In Early Morning Op

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended 76 Rohingya people from across several districts of the state, including Saharanpur, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, and Mathura. These individuals were allegedly residing in the state without proper documentation, raising concerns around national security. The operation, which took place simultaneously in different districts at 5 a.m. on Monday, saw ATS teams conduct search and raid operations to nab illegal Rohingya immigrants.

Among those arrested, 29 Rohingya immigrants were detained in Mathura, while two individuals each were apprehended from Saharanpur and Meerut. Additionally, 12 were held in Hapur, three in Ghaziabad, and seven in Aligarh. The operation also resulted in the arrest of 14 Rohingya women who were residing in the state illegally.

The ATS has been receiving intelligence about the presence of Rohingya immigrants in these districts for some time, prompting the coordinated raid. During the search, certain documents were seized, but further details about their contents have not been disclosed yet. Under the leadership of ADG ATS Navin Arora, the Uttar Pradesh ATS team has conducted a major operation.

The arrest of these illegal immigrants has sparked discussions about the challenges posed by undocumented migrants and the need for robust border security measures. The authorities are now focused on determining the circumstances under which these individuals entered the country illegally and investigating any potential links to criminal activities. The detained Rohingya are currently under custody while the investigation continues.