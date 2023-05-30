How Was Delhi Murder Accused Arrested? Senior Cop Details Episode

The Delhi Police arrested 20-year-old Sahil, accused in the murder of a teen girl, in less than 24 hours. The teen, 16 years old, was killed in the Shahbad Dairy area on the night of May 28. Following the murder, the accused fled to Bulandshahr, from where he was arrested on Monday morning. Dependra Pathak, Delhi special CP, spoke to Republic about how the Delhi police made the arrest.

How was the accused arrested?

Speaking on the swift action after the crime transpired, the officer said that the Delhi police stands for professionalism, speed and certainty."

"So immediately after the incident was reported yesterday evening, that is, around 9:30 pm, the police reached the spot, identified the victim, scanned the CCTV of the area and also spoke to the near and dear ones. We finally zeroed down to the accused and after that various teams were constituted and dispatched to all possible places. We were in continuous touch with all sources of information and finally we nabbed the accused in UP in Bulandshahr," Pathak said.

On public apathy against the crime

The special CP also spoke on the public apathy which was captured in the CCTV cameras as people kept walking by while the accused was stabbing the minor. He also said that the apathy is something the people must think about.

"It is the height of insensitivity and indifference. Yes the passers-by could have responded; at least shouted, screamed, take all possible efforts to dissuade the assailant. Now it is for the society and every section of institutions and groups to ponder over," the officer said. "As far as police is concerned, we will leave no stone unturned in getting the best possible evidence and producing it before the honourable court so that the strictest possible punishment can be given to the accused and that includes death sentence," he added.

Was the crime pre-mediated?

The officer said that making a conclusion would be too soon but he says that the minor and the accused may have known each other and said that the crime could have been driven by passion.

"It is a very immature stage (of investigation). Let us first investigate and interrogate the accused in detail. Prima-facie, it appears a crime of passion. The boy works as AC and refrigerator mechanic. And perhaps they knew each other and they parted ways a few days back and there was some altercation as well and as a revenge he was basically observing and when the girl was going to her friend's place when he intercepted and he attacked," Pathak told Republic.

Message for citizens, especially women

When asked if he has a message for the citizens particularly after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that women in the national capital are not safe, the CP said, "It is not correct."

"Preventing crime against women is the topmost priority of Delhi Police and we leave no stones unturned in any case of violation againt women reported to police. We attend to such cases very seriously. He said that the Delhi police has very high standard of approach in crimes against women," he said.

He was also asked about the claims of Love Jihad angle, to which he replied that every possible angle will be looked into. "I can say at this point in time that we are at an initial stage of investigation but we will look into it in every way," the officer said.