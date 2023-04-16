How Was Gangster Atique Ahmed Killed? UP Police Give Blow-by-blow Account Of Incident

Uttar Pradesh Police has released a statement on the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night while they were being taken for a medical check-up. The police have precisely shared the details of how the three shooters targeted the duo. The shooters were later overpowered by police.

Atique Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead: Police share details

In a statement, police said "On 15/04/2023, the accused were brought to Motilal Nehru Medical College when the journalists were trying to get his byte. The media personnel were repeatedly breaking the security cordon to take the byte of the accused. After this, Atique and Ashraf gave byte to the media. At the same time, three persons (shooters) disguised as journalists with mic and IDs came close to Atique and Ashraf and started indiscriminate firing, injuring the accused."

"Some media personnel were also injured during the stampede during firing. Atique and Ashraf were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment but doctors declared them brought dead. Injured cop was also admiited to hospital for treatment," Police said.

"The policemen present on the spot made quick and necessary efforts and three assailants were captured," the statement said.

The shooters have been identified as Mohit alias Sunny Purane (23), Lavlesh Tiwari (22) and Arun Kumar Maurya (18). According to police, Sunny is a history sheeter and has 14 cases registered against him. Lavesh also has cases related to assault, harassment of women and IT act registered against him. The police is gathering information on criminal record of Arun.

Police recovered one country-made pistol, one Turkey-made 9 mm Girsan pistol and one 9 mm Zigana pistol also made in Turkey from the shooters. The three have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, a three-member judicial commission will investigate the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother within two months and hand over the report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The committee will be led by Arvind Kumar Tripathi, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court.