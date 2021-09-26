How WHO's New Air Quality Guidelines Affect India, 'world's 2nd Most Polluted Country'

India is the second most polluted country in the world and almost all of the country’s residents live in areas where the annual average particulate level exceeds the WHO guidelines, according to the University of Chicago. The report on Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) highlighted that the air pollution was shortening the average Indian lifespan by 6.3 years. The adverse effects were worst in the National Capital Region (NCR) where the air pollution reduced the average lifespan by 10 years. Furthermore, the report stated that 94 per cent of India population lives in areas with annual average particulate pollution exceeding the country’s own air quality standard. In Lucknow, the pollution is 13 times greater than the WHO guideline, making it the most polluted state in the country. Notably, the report also stated that Delhi-ites could see a jump in their life expectancy by 13 years if pollution was reduced to meet WHO guidelines and by a decade if it met India’s air quality standard.

“A quarter of India’s population is exposed to pollution levels not seen in any other country, with 248 million residents of northern India on track to lose more than 8 years of life expectancy if pollution levels persist,” it said.

Image: uchicago.edu

WHO’s new guidelines and India

For the first time since 2005, WHO has revised its air quality criteria on September 22. According to the new guidelines, particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres have to be cut in half. In addendum, average annual PM2.5 (fine inhaling particles) concentrations should be no higher than 5 micrograms per cubic meter. At present, India has 74.6 Particulate Pollution (µg/m3 or micrograms per cubic meter of air)

“Air pollution is one of the greatest environmental risk to health. By reducing air pollution levels, countries can reduce the burden of disease from stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma,’ WHO stated.

Image: AP