WATCH: Indrani Mukerjea, Out And About, Speaks About How She Wants Sheena Bora To Be Safe

After Indrani Mukerjea claimed that a woman resembling Sheena Bora was seen at Guwahati airport, a special CBI court on Thursday directed the airport authorities to submit the CCTV footage before it. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, stated that two lawyers with whom she has worked before have seen Sheena at Guwahati airport.

Speaking to Republic, Mukerjea said, "The application in the court was filed on January 6 along with the video footages and affidavits. The two lawyers believed that the person they saw at Guwahati airport resembled a lot with Sheena. The statement is coming from the lawyer who has worked with me earlier and has seen Sheena before."

Responding to the question of her being the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea stated, "The DNA expert himself has come forward and has said that he had fabricated the DNA report, how can I mislead the case. The foul play is very evident. The doctor who conducted the postmortem said that he opened the skull. The prosecution has done everything that needs to be done."

Mukerjea, 51, was known for her glamorised presence when she was the owner of a television channel before being arrested. In 2017, she was seen with grey hair only a remnant of her glamorous presence. When Republic spoke to Mukerjea Thursday, she was in brown sunglasses and a white kurta, seemingly having returned to her older self.

‘CBI opposed Indrani’s plea’: Accused’s lawyer

Elaborating on what happened in the CBI court on Thursday, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle accused the investigation agency of opposing his client’s request to obtain the CCTV footage from Guwahati airport in Assam. He further stated that the CBI should allow the court to decide whether Sheena is dead or alive.

Speaking to Republic, Sangle said, “CBI opposed Indrani’s application, but our contention was that it is the court who will decide whether Sheena is dead or not. Sheena's fiance has himself admitted in the cross examination that he was communicating with Sheena.”

Indrani Mukerjea’s big claim

On January 6, former media executive and prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea urged the special CBI court to procure the CCTV footage of the Guwahati Airport, stating that two lawyers had "spotted" a woman resembling Bora this week.

Notably, Mukerjea is currently out on bail. She requested the court in a petition claiming that two lawyers have come across a woman looking like Bora at Guwahati airport on January 5.

According to the CBI, Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered in a moving car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012, over a monetary dispute. It was further alleged that her body was allegedly burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district. However, the alleged murder came to light in 2015 following Rai’s revelations.