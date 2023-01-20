How World Sees India: Invest India CEO Deepak Bagla's Insight At Republic Dialogues

Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India, joined the Republic Dialogues Summit from Davos in Switzerland, where global investors and leaders have gathered for the latest edition of the World Economic Forum. Speaking Live from Davos, Bagla discussed the present and the future of India's economic growth and revealed how India is being perceived on the global stage amid a rapid economic rise.

As his address neared conclusion, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami greeted Bagla, who is representing India at the WEF.

"This Republic Dialogue which we are hosting in Pune, the city of great culture and entrepreneurship, these are the growth engines of our economy and our society. We are doing this Thought Leadership Summit in Pune because we want to focus on cities beyond traditional metros," Arnab Goswami said.

Deepak Bagla reveals how the world looks at India

Bagla said that two of the major subjects being discussed in Davos are 'innovation in startups' and 'gender participation'. Talking about a recent meeting at Davos, Bagla said, "The hall was packed and they were amazed where India in gender participation is".

"And that takes it to the other point, about your point about how they are looking at new India which is now beyond big town cities. There was this another panel and we had our own unicorns which were presenting themselves there. These were fascinating stories on small-town young entrepreneurs which have created globally acknowledged unicorns", Bagla said.

"Today we are number three in the world in the number of unicorns, number two in the number of startups, and number one in the number of startups starting every day. Another important point discussed was yesterday that women-led startups are growing at over 100% per annum", he said.

Bagla also shared good news about per capita data consumption, revealing that India jumped from the 123rd position in 2015 to first place last year.

"India consumed more per capita data than China and US put together", he said, adding that 41% of the world's real-time transactions last year happened in India.

"These are the pillars of the future. we have shown how in a short period of time. With this government's leadership, we have been able to bring these special initiatives completely based on outcomes. I think this is now what everybody is acknowledging", Bagla concluded.