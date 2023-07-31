Howard County, Maryland, Texas Declare Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day

In a moment of historic pride for India, the global humanitarian and founder of The Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has become the first and only spiritual leader to be honoured by 30 US and Canadian cities with proclamations to celebrate Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day. Howard County, Maryland and the state of Texas are the two cities that have recently joined the list making the declaration of celebrating the day.

US cities announce 'Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day'

The proclamations honour and acknowledgment came in relation to the efforts of The Art of Living, which is under the guidance of the spiritual leader. The foundation is working towards serving people, spreading peace, joy, resolving conflicts, working for the environment and bringing communities together in an increasingly polarised world.

Howard County declared July 22, 2023, as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day while Birmingham and Texas declared the same on July 25 and July 29 respectively. Recognising the work of the spiritual leader, the cities cited the immense contribution of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his organisation emphasising on transforming the lives of people through spirituality and service.

The cities accorded a warm welcome to the spiritual leader and honoured him. The Indian spiritual leader met and addressed thousands of seekers across backgrounds, races and genders, taking them on the journey within through powerful meditations. The cities also witnessed the launch of 'Notes for the Journey Within,' a book that answers every timeless question that comes up in a sincere seeker's mind on the path of spirituality and daily living.

"Emboldened by deep-seated convictions, Gurudev and his followers have journeyed to war-ravaged regions of the world, counselled hardened prisoners, and resolved seemingly irreconcilable differences..." as per the citation by Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.

The executive proclamation made by Howard County, Maryland stated, "a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, peace envoy and one of the most recognized change-makers in the world...and while the fabric of our society has been torn apart by polarization and isolation, Gurudev strives to bring our society and world together through peace, unity, hope and self-renewal at both the individual and societal levels."

Earlier this month, the US County of Allegheny became the 28th US city to honour Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his humanitarian efforts in peace and conflict resolution. The citation read as, "Gurudev's efforts to unite diverse communities through volunteerism and social initiatives to reduce inner-city violence and crime, are only eclipsed by his initiatives that bring cultures and communities together during conflict."

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's tour of the US comes close on the heels of the grand World Culture Festival, which will be hosted between September 29 and 1 October, 2023. He will be leading one of the largest gatherings for peace and celebration of cultural diversity at the iconic National Mall, Washington DC.

In Pics: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar honoured