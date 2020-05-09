Last Updated:

Kolkata: Howrah Bridge Lit Up In Red, Orange, Green Colours To Honour COVID-19 Warriors

Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge was lit up using special light & sound effects on Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary to honour the COVID-19 warriors

Gloria Methri

On the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge was lit up on Friday using special light and sound effects to honour COVID-19 warriors in the country.

The bridge was first lit up in tri-colour to mark the birth anniversary of Asia’s first Nobel laureate, and the colours later changed to white as a mark of respect to the frontline warriors including healthcare workers and police personnel. Following this, three colours - red, orange and green - were displayed on the bridge, symbolising the COVID-19 zones demarcated by the central government. In the end, the entire bridge was lit up with green lights, indicating victory over the pandemic.

(Image credits: PIB India/Twitter)

