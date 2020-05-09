Kolkata: Howrah Bridge Lit Up In Red, Orange, Green Colours To Honour COVID-19 Warriors

On the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge was lit up on Friday using special light and sound effects to honour COVID-19 warriors in the country.

The bridge was first lit up in tri-colour to mark the birth anniversary of Asia’s first Nobel laureate, and the colours later changed to white as a mark of respect to the frontline warriors including healthcare workers and police personnel. Following this, three colours - red, orange and green - were displayed on the bridge, symbolising the COVID-19 zones demarcated by the central government. In the end, the entire bridge was lit up with green lights, indicating victory over the pandemic.

(Image credits: PIB India/Twitter)