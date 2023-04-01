Howrah Violence: Smriti Irani Accuses CM Mamata Banerjee Of Protecting Stone Pelters

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during the Ram Navami procession in Howrah and accused her of giving "clean chit" to those who pelted stones during the procession.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that the Howrah violence was not the first as such an "attack" happened during Lakshmi Puja last year. Irani stated that instead of delivering justice, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief is protecting those who took the law into their hands and attacked the Ram Navami procession.

"When a request was made to carry out the Ram Navami procession in Howrah, it was submitted that there is a portion of 100 metres in the route where there is a possibility of stone pelting. The West Bengal government was requested to provide security for that 100-metre portion of the sacred Ram Navami procession route. But even after the request, the West Bengal government and police could not protect the procession. Stones were pelted at the Ram Navami procession in Howrah," she said.

#WATCH | Stone pelting happened during Ram Navami's procession in Howrah. Mamata Bandopadhyay (Banerjee) gave a clean chit to stone pelters. The question is how long will Mamata Bandopadhyay keep attacking the Hindu community…: Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/mg6wp8uCgy — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee over Howrah violence

Deepening her attack, Irani said, "Instead of delivering justice, CM Mamata Bandopadhyay (Banerjee) protected those who took law in their hands and attacked the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami. She instead put those who took out the yatra in the dock and gave a clean chit to those who pelted the procession with stones."

"This is not the first event that happened during the term of Mamata. Earlier in 2022, on Lakshmi Puja, when Dalits were performing puja they were attacked. At that time also she was quiet... The question is how long will Mamata keep attacking the Hindu community?" the Minister said.

Notably, earlier on Friday, the West Bengal CM asserted that neither Hindus nor Muslims, but the saffron party and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence during the religious procession in Howrah. The TMC supremo appealed to the communities to maintain peace and law and order in the area and admitted that it was a part of the police's failure.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Legislative Assembly and saffron party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta HC seeking an NIA probe into the Howrah violence and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas.