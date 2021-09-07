"Howz The Josh?": Chinar Corps Commander DP Pandey's Day Out With NCC Cadets In Machhal

The border village of T Suntwari was visited by 68 Senior Division National Cadet Corps (NCC) Cadets from North Kashmir and far off places like Sopore, Handwara, Baramula, Rafiabad, Langate, Lolab, Karnah, Bandipora and Kupwara as they arrived to attend the Annual Training Camp. This NCC Camp also happens to be a first for Macchal Sector and was organised by 3 J&K Battalion NCC Baramulla with support from the Machhal Brigade.

A total of 150 Cadets, which comprised of 68 Cadets of Senior Division and 75 Junior Division (including eight girl cadets) participated in the seven day Camp which comprised of activities such as physical training, drill, weapon training and firing, yoga, hiking, sports, community service, environmental protection initiatives and cultural programmes. This event was organised in the valley despite the death of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, after which J&K police had tightened police surveillance in fear of any untoward event.

Lt. Gen. DP Pandey receives a warm welcome from cadets

The Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey, AVSM, VSM, arrived at the scheduled time as always, driving his Tata Strome himself, accompanied by Major General VMB Krishnan, YSM, GOC 28 Infantry Division. Upon arrival, he received a smart salute from two Junior Division cadets namely Cadet Ishfaq Ahmad Harey and Cadet Suheib Rashid from Machhal.

Thereafter, the Corps Commander was given a Guard of Honour by the cadets of Senior Division led by Cadet Shofie Burhan. Their precise drill movements and perfect gait earned praises from all around.

The Corps Commander was quick to remark that the Guard was as good if not better than any Army unit. Thereafter, the Corps Commander gave away prizes to the Guard and also to Cadets excelling in various fields. While Cadet Mir Firdous was adjudged the best in the drill, Cadet Gurpreet Singh was hailed as the best firer and Cadet Munir Ahmad Baba was declared the best overall cadet.

The newly enrolled eight girl cadets from Machhal Sector were specially felicitated. In turn, each girl cadet impressed, with a smart salute and a loud 'JAI HIND SIR!' greetings to the Corps Commander.

Chinar Corps Commander's interaction with the NCC cadets

The Corps Commander’s first sentence during his address to the cadets was, "Howz the Josh"? The reply was a thunderous ‘High Sir’ by the cadets. This showed the sky-high morale and stupendous motivation of the cadets. In his address to the cadets, the Corps Commander mentioned that the youth were the future of the country and it is on their strong shoulders where the peace, prosperity and security of the nation rested.

He advised them to be good citizens above anything else. He cited that great deeds and social service were being rendered by NCC cadets, especially during the ongoing COVID pandemic. He requested the cadets to come out and render selfless service towards the community during disasters and also for social causes like drug de-addiction. While concluding, he thanked the parents of the cadets for having reposed the faith in the Army by sending them for the camp so far away.

Thereafter, the Corps Commander joined the cadets in singing the NCC Song. Later, Lt. Gen. DP Pandey posed for a group photograph and individual photos with the excited cadets. Answering questions from the media, the Corps Commander expressed his happiness over the conduct of the camp in such a remote location and the overwhelming participation from cadets from as far as Sopore.

Image Credits - Republic World