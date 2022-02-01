Hoysala Temples In Karnataka Nominated For World Heritage 2022-2023 Consideration

India on Monday, January 31, added the Hoysala Temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka as nominations for consideration as World Heritage site for the year 2022-2023. According to the Ministry of Culture, the 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' are already on UNESCO's Tentative list since 15th April 2014 and represent one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of our country.

"Once the submission is made, UNESCO will communicate back by early March. After that the site evaluation will happen in September /October 2022 and the dossier will be taken up for consideration in July /August 2023," added Ministry of Culture.

“The Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to both Vikas and Virasat. Our efforts in protecting our Virasat is evident from the work the government has been putting in inscribing both our tangible and intangible heritage and also repatriating the cultural heritage that was stolen or taken away from India”, added G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region.

According to the Ministry of Culture, all the three Hoysala temples are protected monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and therefore conservation and maintenance will be done by ASI. The state government will ensure the conservation of state-protected monuments which are around these three monuments since it would add to the visual integrity of the place. The District Master Plan of the state government will also incorporate the buffers of all monuments and build an integrated management plan. The state government will also look at the traffic management issues to be looked into especially around the designated property.