HP Cabinet Approves Amendments, Allows Conducting MC Polls On Party Symbols

The Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet in a meeting held on Tuesday decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012.

According to an official release by the State government, the meeting that was conducted under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur sought for conducting elections on party symbols, and also decided on adding provisions for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). It also incorporated provisions for disqualification on grounds of defection and strengthened the existing provisions of the no-confidence motion.

Farmer Benefits

For the benefit of the farmers, the cabinet provided its approval to provide the government land on lease basis at Re 1 per month for a period of 99 years in Mauja Dhaulakuan Tehsil Paonta Saheb, district Simaur. Moreover, it decided to implement the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Kosh Scheme for Farmer's Producer Organizations (FPOs)-2020 for providing incentives, concessions, and facilities for eligible FPOs of the State. FPO's, under this scheme, can also avail seed money up to 30 percent of the total product cost with a maximum ceiling of Rs 6,00,00 one and a half times of equity raised by the FPO's whichever is less. Besides, it will ensure credit guarantee cover for bank loan, interest, subsidy, etc.

It also pleased the employees and the general public by giving its consent to construct additional accommodation at Rest House Sundernagar in the Mandi district at a cost of Rs 3.90 crore to provide better boarding and lodging facilities. The special land acquisition unit at Nalagarh in Solan district was also extended, and the staff was engaged on a re-employment/ fixed emoluments basis for a period of one year from January 1, 2021.

Road Safety Ensured

The cabinet approved the proposal to modify penalties/ fines under Section 210A under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, as well as to specific authorities competent to compound the offenses under Section 200 of the Act.

Educational Provisions

In the field of education, the cabinet agreed to extend the engagement of 2,555 School Management Committee teachers already engaged under SMC teachers policy in Elementary and Higher Education DEpartments for the session 2021-22. Also, it gave its nod to rename Government Secondary School Manoh in Hamirpur district as 'Shaheed Ankush Thakur Government Secondary School, Manoh' as a mark of respect to the Galwan Martyr Ankush Thakur.

